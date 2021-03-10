The Native American Kiowa were a warrior people. Originally from the northern Missouri River Basin, the Kiowa traveled to the Black Hills in present-day Wyoming and South Dakota. The invading Cheyenne pushed the Kiowa tribe south until the Sioux forced them westward into the Great Plains. Obtaining a vast portion of the central and southern Great Plains, the Kiowa and Comanche tribes formed a mutual defense alliance. Eventually, the Kiowa and other Native Americans formed new alliances to resist and/or stem the encroachment by Eastern civilizations. The Battle of Adobe Walls in Texas during June of 1874 was the “last protest” for the proud warrior tribes of Kiowa, Comanche and Cheyenne peoples. Reservation life gradually took hold.
The true meaning of the word “Kiowa” has been lost to history, yet the Kiowa call themselves Cauigu or Gaigwu, meaning Chief People or Principal People. Six warrior societies dominated the Kiowa: The Po-Lanh-Yope (Little Rabbits), who were not allowed in combat nor to commit violence, the Adle-Tdow-Yope (Young Sheep), Tsain-Tanmo (Horse Headdesses), the Tdien-Pei-Gah (Gourd Society), and the adult warrior society called Ton-Kon-Gah (Black Legs or Leggings). The four adult warrior societies elected the 10 most elite warriors of all Kiowa, The Koitsenko (Principal Dogs or Real Dogs). If ever there was a Real Dog, a Koitsenko, among the Kiowa, the warrior’s name was Pascal Cleatus Poolaw. Poolaw was and still is a hero, a legend to the proud Kiowa, as he should be to all Americans. And this is his story.
Born to Ralph Poolaw Sr. and Minnie Monetathchi Bointy on Jan. 29, 1922 in Apache County, Oklahoma, Pascal Cleatus Poolaw was the grandson of the famous soldier Kiowa George, who served in the all-Indian U.S. Army Calvary, Troop 1, at Fort Sill, Okla. Poolaw married a woman of Apache lineage, Irene Chalepah, on March 15, 1940. The couple had four sons; all four children served in the military, three of them served in Vietnam.
Following the family warrior tradition, Poolaw enlisted into the U.S. Army in August of 1942. His father and two uncles were in the military and also fought in WWII. Poolaw served with the 8th Infantry in Europe from 1943 to 1945, involved in Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland and Central Europe.
Sept. 8, 1944: Poolaw Pascal’s first Silver Star. A portion of the citation: “…. while attacking in support of a rifle company, Sergeant Poolaw displaced his machine gun squad forward across an open field under heavy mortar and small arms fire in such a manner as to affect a minimum number of casualties among his squad. After reaching his new position, Sergeant Poolaw saw the enemy advance in a strong counterattack. Standing unflinchingly in the face of withering machine gun fire for five minutes, he hurled hand grenades until the enemy force sustained numerous casualties and was dispersed. Due to Sergeant Poolaw’s actions, many of his comrades’ lives were saved and the company was able to continue the attack and capture strongly defended enemy positions.”
Pascal remained in the military. At the outbreak of the Korean War, he was sent into combat for a second time. His bravery during the Korean War earned Pascal a battlefield commission to 2nd Lieutenant. He later resigned his commission, preferring to remain an NCO (non-commissioned officer).
Sept. 19, 1950: Poolaw’s second Silver Star. A portion of the citation, “…. when the company attack on an enemy position was halted by stiff enemy resistance, Sergeant First Class Poolaw volunteered to lead his squad in an assault. Courageously leading his men in a charge up the slope to penetrate the enemy perimeter and engage the numerically superior enemy in fierce hand-to-hand combat, Sergeant First Class Poolaw inspired his men to hold their position until the remainder of the company was able to seize the objective.”
Poolaw remained in Korea, serving his country and honoring his people, the proud Kiowa.
April 4, 1951: Poolaw’s third Silver Star. A portion of the citation, “…. serving with Company C, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division near Chongong-ni, Korea, while attacking strong hostile positions, one squad of Master Sergeant Poolaw’s platoon was immobilized by a devastating automatic weapons and mortar barrage. Exposing himself to the deadly fire, he slowly advanced across open terrain, firing his rifle as he progressed. By deliberately diverting the attention of the foe to himself, he enable his men to maneuver to more advantageous positions. Master Sergeant Poolaw’s valorous actions were instrumental in the fulfillment of the unit mission and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the American soldier.”
Poolaw continued his distinguished service until retirement in 1962. However, the winds of war sent one of his sons, Spec 4 Pascal C. Poolaw Jr. into combat in a place called Vietnam. Hit by a mine, his son’s right leg was amputated below the knee. When another son, Lindy, was called to service, Poolaw tried to keep Lindy out of the war zone by reenlisting, then volunteering for Vietnam. Regrettably, the day before Poolaw was ready to leave the West Coast for his third war, Lindy had already left for Vietnam. Poolaw soon followed.
In a letter to his family before his final mission, Poolaw said his job “was more important than life.” Those fateful words would soon come true.
Nov. 7, 1967: Poolaw’s fourth Silver Star. A portion of the citation, “…. while serving with Company C, 26th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division during Operation Shenandoah II, First Sergeant Poolaw was accompanying his unit on a two-company search and destroy mission near Loc Ninh. As the patrol was moving through a rubber plantation, they were subjected to sniper fire. Within minutes, the area was raked with intensive claymore mine, rocket, small arms, and automatic weapons fire from a numerically superior Viet Cong force.
“First Sergeant Poolaw unhesitatingly ran to the lead squad which was receiving the brunt of the enemy fire. With complete disregard for his personal safety, he exposed himself to assist in deploying the men and establishing an effective base of fire. Although wounded, he continued to move about the area encouraging his men and pulling casualties to cover. He was assisting a wounded man to safety when he was mortally wounded by Viet Cong fire.
“His dynamic leadership and exemplary courage contributed significantly to the successful deployment of the lead squad and undoubtedly saved the lives of many of his fellow soldiers. First Sergeant Poolaw’s unquestionable valor in close combat against numerically superior hostile forces is in keeping with the finest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, the 1st Infantry Division, and the United States Army.”
The battle at Loc Ninh was Poolaw’s fourth Silver Star and third Purple Heart. The battle also saw a recipient of the Medal of Honor, two Distinguished Services Crosses, and one other Silver Star recipient.
First Sergeant and proud Kiowa warrior Pascal C. Poolaw, the most decorated Native American Indian in U.S. military history, is one of the very few men to wear the Combat Infantry Badge with two stars. Among his 42 medals and citations: Combat Infantry Badge with 2 stars; the Distinguished Service Cross; Silver Star with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; Bronze Star with a V device and 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with a V device and 2 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Purple Heart with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters.
Poolaw Hall at Fort Sill was named after him, which includes an exhibit to honor his Kiowa warrior bravery. He was inducted into the American Indian Hall of Fame in Anadarko, Okla., and his name is commemorated on the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.
Sadly, the son Poolaw wanted to protect, Sgt. Lindy W. Poolaw, was struck and killed by a car while in Germany, less than a year after his father’s death in Vietnam. Poolaw’s wife, Irene, one of the most esteemed ladies of the Apache and Kiowa tribes, died in 2000. She is buried on Chief’s Knoll at Ft. Sill.
Yours truly studied Native American History at Memphis State University, now known as Memphis University. Personally, if I had my way, civics, and the history of our Native Americans would be taught in our schools. There is definitely a “need to know.” I presented this story with the knowledge our country faces a crisis of enormous repercussions due to cultural divisions. One of the targets of the counter culture could soon be the U.S. Army’s custom of naming helicopters after Native American Indian tribes.
So, why? Why are choppers named Iroquois (Huey), Apache, Black Hawk, Lakota, Comanche, Arapaho, Chinook, and many others? A June 26, 2014 article in the Washington Post called the custom, “The U.S. Army’s ongoing slur of Native Americans.”
The tradition began with a different sentiment. In 1947, Army General Hamilton Howze was assigned to Army aviation. He was not a fan of the names of the first two helicopters, Hoverfly and Dragonfly, so he laid out a new naming technique. General Howze considered the choppers fast and agile, capable of attacking enemy flanks and quickly fading away, like the Great Plains Native American Indian tribes during the American Indian Wars. The next helicopter made for the Army, the H-13 of “M.A.S.H.” fame, was called the Sioux; thus began the honor of naming helicopters after the bravery of Native Americans in combat. As of this writing, 32 of our highest decorations, the Medal of Honor, have been awarded to Native American warrior-soldiers.
First Sergeant Pascal C. Poolaw was a Koitsenko, a Real Dog, a dauntless Native American fighting dog with a lethal bite. He will always be honored and remembered by the Kiowa, and perhaps in days to come, by all Americans.
