When I introduced “A Veteran’s Story” over 10 years ago, I did not expect so many stories to come “full circle,” especially a “full circle” story in which yours truly played a small part.
War produces lasting bonds and stories like no other gathering of teammates. Sports, employment, social events, educational institutions, churches, private golf clubs, any number of civilian assemblages produce friends and memories, but war is the glue of unbreakable bonds sealed by survival and suffering, a union without prejudice, and the realization that all races, creeds and colors bleed the same color blood.
I wrote a story on Gerald Hipps, who landed in the first wave on Iwo Jima with 240 Marines of Easy Company. He was one of 27 Easy Company boys to make it off the island alive. Hipps put me in touch with the Marine officer who gave the American flag to the flag raisers on Iwo Jima, after which I wrote his story. At an Honor Flight briefing at the American Legion in Conyers, I met a Marine wearing a baseball hat with the inscription, “Iwo Jima Veteran.” I asked him, “So, you were on Iwo Jima?” In predictable Marine fashion, he replied, “That’s great… you can read a hat!” Three Marines, among the thousands who served and died on a dirty volcanic island, had all known each other. I felt my connection to Iwo Jima had come “full circle.”
I wrote the story of Jack Helms, a crewmember aboard the tiny sub-chaser SC-1031, the smallest commissioned ship in WWII. It was crewed by no more than 25 men. Several years after the article appeared on the internet, I received an email from a lawyer in Chicago. His father, Bob Fisk, had served on SC-1031 with Jack Helms and had the only known remaining photo of the vessel. He and the daughter of Jack Helms met in Atlanta to bond and discuss their fathers and SC-1031. Getting the two childAren of these two WWII veterans together made all the research and tedious work worth the effort. My story on SC-1031 had come “full circle.”
So many stories, so many reuniting of comrades, so many tears and laughter from the Brotherhood of War. Men who served in the same bomber group in England, the same bleak and barren hill in Korea, chopper pilots from different units in Vietnam who communicated via radio but didn’t meet until 40 years later, a veteran of Iraq running into a buddy at a Chinese restaurant in Covington. Nurses and Red Cross workers who united after Vietnam, many with complications from Agent Orange.
Now, let’s go back to the future, mid-November 1965: I was in college but home in mid-November of that year and knew our involvement in Vietnam was escalating, I knew I’d end up in the war, I knew I’d be in the Air Force. As I walked into the den of my parents’ home, I heard a news report on a place in Vietnam called the Ia Drang Valley. I had no idea where it was, what it was, or even the significance of the Ia Drang Valley. All I heard was that the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) had landed in the Ia Drang Valley via choppers and were engaged in the first major combat between North Vietnamese and American soldiers. All reports indicated that the 1st Cav was kicking butt. I thought, “Well, we’ll teach those commie North Vietnamese soldiers a thing or two,” then the Ia Drang Valley slipped from my mind, pretty much forgotten as other priorities ruled my life.
The late 1970s: I’m a Vietnam veteran, graduate of Memphis State University, and working in management for the trucking giant Roadway Express. A new guy, Ray Lefebvre, joined our management team. I liked Ray, something about his style of managing men caught my attention. We became friends. His right arm was worthless, the appendage shattered in combat at the Ia Drang Valley. Lefebvre had served a previous tour in Vietnam (1963-1964) before Ia Drang and was fluent in Vietnamese. He had pushed for a troop-command job after hearing rumors of an upcoming battle. He said to his commander, “Something is going to happen, and I want to be in on it.” He got the job, and Lefebvre was definitely in it.
Lefebvre’s Ia Drang story as told to me, from what I recall: “I was on the fifth lift that day and we landed under heavy fire, why that chopper wasn’t shot down was a damn miracle. Within seven minutes, I earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Silver Star, and a Purple Heart. When I was unhooking my seat belt, I felt a round crease the back of my neck. The same round that cut me killed my radio operator. I saw enemy soldiers coming down into a nearby creek bed, so we opened fire on them with M-16s and grenades. I emptied two full clips. Then I got hit in my right arm. Well, that was it for me. My right arm and hand were both mangled and shattered, the bones protruding.”
I was hooked. I read everything I could get my hands on about the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley. My new friend, Ray Lefebvre, was a hero of that battle, confirmed in the 1992 publication of “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young” by Lt. General Hal Moore and the legendary war correspondent, Joe Galloway. Then, as fate would have it, I received a call from Joe Galloway.
Joseph L. Galloway, the famous author, war correspondent and civilian recipient of the Bronze Star for his bravery and action in the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley, wanted to interview me. Me, interviewed by Joe Galloway? Joe was interviewing Vietnam veterans for a special project and somehow ended up with my name and gave me a call attempting to solicit an interview. Are you serious? Me? I’m not the type to honk his own horn about Vietnam; too many men I knew did not come home. Some who did, like Ray Lefebvre, came home with crippling wounds. Not me, I came home physically intact. Mentally? Well, that’s my cross to bear. However, I agreed to be interviewed by Galloway for one reason: to con Joe Galloway into an interview. I met the legend, the civilian correspondent who survived the Battle of Ia Drang and lived to write the best account of the famous engagement. After my own interview, I turned the tables and said, “OK, Joe, you interviewed me, now it’s your turn. I get to interview you.” Galloway blinked, looked at his watch, then said, “I have about 15 minutes before the next interview. OK, you got those 15 minutes.” Galloway talked for 30 minutes.
Galloway gave me a personal account of the famous battle as few people have had the privilege to hear. His narrative of the struggle was a verbal picture of war, the smells, the noise, the horrors, brave men who fought and died, men who Galloway gave credit for giving their lives so that he could live. He wept twice reliving the Ia Drang Valley. Galloway passed from this life on Aug. 18, 2021. With his passing, my non-participant connection with the Ia Drang Valley had come “full circle.” Or so I thought.
Two months before Joe Galloway left this world, the new Leo C. Chase Jr. VA Clinic opened its doors in St. Augustine, Fla., a mere 1 mile from my front door. The Ia Drang Valley reentered my life. The clinic was named in honor of a young man who served with the 1st Cav Division/7th Cavalry/1st Bn/C Co. during the Ia Drang battle. Pfc. Leo Chase was killed by enemy fire at Landing Zone X-Ray in the Ia Drang Valley on Nov. 15, 1965. He is buried in the San Lorenzo Cemetery in St. Augustine adjacent to his mother and father. His name is etched into black granite on The Wall in Washington, D.C., Panel 03e, Line 53.
So, there you have it. From a 1965 TV news broadcast relating a savage battle taking place in a little-known valley in Vietnam called Ia Drang, to my working relationship and friendship with Ray Lefebvre who passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, to duping the famous war correspondent Joe Galloway into an interview, then discovering my new VA clinic in St. Augustine was dedicated to a young soldier killed in the famous battle; well, I guess one could say my journalistic attachment to the Ia Drang Valley has come “full circle.”
As we Nam veterans continue aging from young warriors into grumpy old men, our lives are indeed coming “full circle” with nightmares and/or memories which do not fade with age. We bear the cross for those who didn’t make it home; that is our enduring duty, our responsibility, our legacy. Yes, perhaps we have come “full circle” after leaving Vietnam, but it’s difficult to do so when you’re always in Vietnam.
