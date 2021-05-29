Low, slow, reliable. No, I’m not describing yours truly. Those three words were the motto sewed into the shoulder patch of the 18th Army Aviation Company in Vietnam. They flew the low, slow, but reliable Canadian-built U-1A Otter. Jeffrey "Bic" Bickerton spent 14 months in Vietnam as the crew chief of his "Otter," otherwise designated as "Reliable 713." And this is his story.
Early childhood: “I was born in Kew Gardens, N.Y., in 1946, one of those illustrious Baby Boomers. When I was 5 years old, my mother came down with polio. She survived for four years inside the infamous iron lung of its era and was the first woman to give birth while confined inside an iron lung. When released to come home, she was confined to a wheel chair for the rest of her life and had very little use of her arms and fingers. She did have use of her right hand fingers and was given one of the first electric typewriters to contribute to the newsletter for the polio patients at the local hospital.”
Alabama: “While mom fought polio, all of us kids were farmed-out to relatives. I was sent to the family of an uncle stationed at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery. As a colonel in the Air Force, he was the highest ranking American POW during the Korean War after being shot down. He was harshly treated, weighed about 88 pounds when he got back, but recovered and retired as a major general. I liked Alabama and the Air Force base. Unlike New York, we had fields and gullies to play in, we crossed a golf course, had a base swimming pool and tennis courts. I thought it was great. One cousin was about my age, and we became the best of friends, we still are. When mom finally came home, the kids returned to New York. I remember when we were backing out of my uncle’s driveway to go home, my cousin yelled at me, ‘Go home, Yankee!’ I still badger him about that.”
The first job: “I graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens in 1965. A high school in Queens, N.Y., named for a Confederate general. Never did figure out that one. Anyway, I loved watching the new jets taking off and landing at Kennedy Airport and kept thinking, ‘I want to fly one of those one day,’ so I went job hunting at the airport. Luckily, I walked into the United Airlines hangar, took the tests, and landed a job as a clerk in flight operations. Back in those days, each plane had three pilots in the cockpit and seven single, good-looking, very friendly stewardesses, not ‘flight-attendants’, but stewardesses wearing mini-skirts, which were the rage back then. Good grief, the stewardesses would come into flight operations to inquire about scheduling, bend over the counter to gain someone’s attention, and there I sat at 19 years old watching all this and thinking, ‘OMG, I have to be in this business!’ But things were brewing in Vietnam.”
Uncle Sam: “I was taking flying lessons, I wanted to pilot one of those airliners, but I got an invitation from Uncle Sam to join his military organization. I was 20 hours short of my commercial license. Ground-pounding the soil in Vietnam was not to my liking, and I didn’t want choppers, I wanted fixed wing. I was mechanically inclined, passed all the tests, and got exactly what I wanted."
Training: “In September of 1966, I was sent to Fort Gordon in Augusta for basic. I remember it was damn hot. Anyway, after basic I was sent to Fort Rucker, Ala., for training on single-engine aircraft as a mechanic. One sergeant I didn’t like, let’s call him Sergeant X, would play an important role during my 14 months in Vietnam, but we’ll talk about him later. My first real job was in Savannah at Hunter Army Airfield working on Canadian-built de Havilland Beavers. I enjoyed it, but all my buddies got their orders for Vietnam, but I didn’t since my older brother was still in Nam with the Marines."
Orders for Nam: “I eventually received orders for Vietnam and flew to Ft. Lewis in Washington State for deployment on the same day my brother arrived at Travis AFB in California on his way home. The military planned that one pretty good. From Ft. Lewis we flew to Hawaii, then to Guam and finally into Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on Jan. 2, 1968. The infamous 1968 Tet Offensive had started the night before. Gunfire, incoming and outgoing, flares, alerts sounding… so, I’m thinking, ‘OK, so this is war.’ I was assigned to Ban Me Thuot to work on the Birddog spotter aircraft. I had buddies there and was real excited about seeing them again. So I reported to battalion at Qui Nhon and who's sitting behind the assignment desk?... my nemesis from Fort Rucker, Sergeant X. And I’m thinking, ‘this ain’t good.’ It wasn’t.”
Sergeant X: “So Sergeant X says, ‘Oh, Bickerton, since you have a pilot’s license I’m changing your orders to stay here to work on and fly on Otters.’ I replied, ‘Nope, my orders are for Ban Me Thuot. I don’t know anything about Otters, plus my buddies are at Ban Me Thuot.’ He replies, “You worked on de Havilland Beavers. The Otter is the same aircraft, only bigger. Bickerton, you’re staying here at Qui Nhon.’ Needless to say, I was rather pissed. But later during my tour I spent a couple of nights at Ban Me Thuot and realized that I’d been pretty lucky to have stayed at Qui Nhon.”
Three weeks later: “So, I’m adapting to the Otter aircraft, and we’re at a Special Forces camp when I’m asked to report to the Commanding Officer. A chaplain was in the tent with him. He informs me, ‘Sorry, Bickerton, your dad has died. You’re going home for 30 days.’ Three weeks into the war and I’m heading home to bury my father. My mom had passed the week before I graduated from high school, so there were plenty of things to get in order. Thirty days later, I’m back at war.”
Reliable 713: “When I arrived back at Qui Nhon they assigned me to my own aircraft, Reliable 713. Different pilots flew 713, but she was my aircraft, I never left her, I took care of her like I would a baby sister. The Otter is a STOL aircraft, Short Takeoff and Landing, great for short runways, dirt roads, a grass field or whatever is available. The pilots were cool guys, I sat in the co-pilots’ seat many times and flew the aircraft, but not takeoffs or landings.”
Crazy Flying: “I can best describe our missions as ‘Crazy Flying,’ meaning we went everywhere and did just about anything; we resupplied Special Forces camps, flew into Da Nang and Marble Mountain, landed at the old Citadel airstrip in Hue and flew into the A Shau Valley. Then we served as a ‘floater’ taking over the routes of other Otters when they flew in for maintenance. We flew courier missions, ferried supplies, troops, serviced Special Forces camps, flew into Pleiku, Na Trang, Saigon, and even Can To in the Mekong Delta. We were sort of an oddball, covering all four Corps in Vietnam. Cargo included sides of frozen beef, chickens, goats, pigs, ammo, and yes, the bodies of boys that didn’t make it. We even carried bar stools into Special Forces camps for their underground bars. I wasn’t scared of anything, just young and stupid. I still remember the time we were at a Special Forces camp and I’m standing in the open right next to 713 without a care in the world. The Cambodian border was the tree line; I was fresh sniper bait, didn’t even think about it.”
The rubber tree plantation: “We landed on a dirt road on this rubber tree plantation to drop off a Special Forces team and to pick up another. All of us were having lunch under some trees when I heard choppers coming in. One of the guys said, ‘Watch this,’ and suddenly two choppers came in under the trees went out across the opening, then went under the trees again. I said, ‘Holy cow, did I just see that?’ The Special Forces guy replied, ‘Yep, the experienced pilots are breaking in some new guys, we call them Cowboys.’ Rubber trees are very tall, but not that tall in my way of thinking… I guess ‘crazy flying’ applied to Cowboy chopper pilots, too.”
Mary Jane at Marble Mountain: “We flew into Da Nang during the summer offensive of ’68, Marble Mountain to be exact. For some ridiculous reason I decided to try Mary Jane (marijuana). When I taxied the plane over to be refueled, the guy refueling looked like the hippie type, you know, beads and the like. So I asked him where I could get some grass. He said, ‘Yeah, I know a guy; meet me at the NCO Club.’ Well, I did, exchanged a few words, then we walked out to the perimeter of the airbase and sat atop the sandbags of a bunker. I remember how beautiful the sky was, a great evening. Anyway, here comes the guy they called ‘the provider’ and he sure looked the part; scarf around his head, beads, dark shades on at night… well, he lit up a joint and passed it around. I took one hit off this thing and thought I was going to die. I unintentionally rolled off the bunker onto the ground. The refueling guy came down and asked me, “Hey, dude, you alright?’ I replied, ‘What in the hell did I just breathe into my lungs?’ He thought it was funny, until the rockets came in.
“The first rocket came right over the top of us and hit a hootch about 50 feet away. Everybody jumped off the bunker and we started running. Figure that one out. We’re sitting on a bunker and everybody starting running for a bunker. Well, the only things I saw in front of me were boots and butts and sand in my face. I didn’t even know where I was running to. I eventually rolled up against a Conex container and covered up as about 22 rockets hit the base. A couple of choppers on the ground were blown up, return fire was everywhere and there I am scrunched up against a Conex container thinking, ‘what the hell are you doing?’ I had a real talk to myself, one of those come-to-Jesus meetings. I’m in a rocket attack with no weapon other than a pocket knife, I’d just puffed a joint, four guys were dead inside the hootch, and I promised myself to never be out of control again. I returned to my unit and flew another mission in the morning. Never, never again.”
Lucky: “Listen, I was lucky, and I know it. I flew above the war and didn’t have to pound the ground, but I heard the war. We heard Marines on the net complaining about taking a hill in four days then leaving it in two weeks, giving it back to the enemy. Stupid, stupid way to fight a war. There are other things I heard on the radio, but I’d rather not talk about them. We did receive ground fire on occasion, a few rounds through a wing or rounds bursting out windows, but the Otter’s engine was so loud that we didn’t even know we were being fired on. I carried an M-16 and a machete, but the Otter was unarmed. I was never hit but had tank armor cut up for my seat… just in case.”
Fourteen months: “I stayed in Nam for 14 months so I could get an early out, but an ‘early out’ sure didn’t guarantee a good job back in the States. I still wanted to fly commercially so I went to college at night and drove a truck during the day. My wife also went to work. I even worked as a police dispatcher and finally got my commercial license, but guys were coming out of the military with a lot of flying experience under their belts, and I didn’t have a dog’s chance of getting a job with the airlines. My wife finally said, ‘Look, it’s time for you to find a real job. I put you through college, you know?’ I found a decent job with an air cargo outfit in Atlanta, went into sales, got a better job with Emery Air Freight, then I ended up at Airborne Express with a great job as their International Sales manager. I managed to stay in the airline business and around planes my entire life. I have no regrets whatsoever, and the Otter is still my first love in aviation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.