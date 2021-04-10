Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Click for more.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Pete Mecca is a Vietnam veteran. For story consideration, visit his website at veteransarticle.com and click on “contact us.” Mecca is also host of a weekly radio program on veterans. The program airs Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at americaswebradio.com.