The first official observance date for Memorial Day was May 30, 1868, and for Veterans Day November 11, 1954. Many citizens observe the yearly celebrations for the proper reasons, a few citizens are still unaware of the difference, others simply don’t care. The following narrative will confirm the obvious, clarify the difference, and hopefully make others appreciative of the sacrifice of so many.
Joseph Plumb Martin was a soldier of the American Revolution for the duration of the rebellion. He witnessed the customarily calm-under-fire Major General George Washington totally lose his temper in a spectacular way while trying to regroup 500 or so shell-shocked Connecticut militia fleeing British and Hessian bayonets at Kip’s Bay. Unable to regain the field, Washington dismounted his big white charger, threw his hat to the ground and grumbled, “Are these the men with which I am to defend America?” His panicky aides finally convinced Washington to remount, then ride to safety.
Martin fought, almost froze to death or starved to death, nearly lost his life in combat numerous times, and fell ill often. The young patriot was 16 years old at the time of Kip’s Bay; he had joined at the age of 15. In a later action known as the battle for of Monmouth Courthouse, Martin was close to Mary McCauley, the famous Molly Pitcher, when she helped man a cannon and admired her bravery when a British cannon ball passed between her legs and tore away her petticoat. A cool lady under fire, Martin heard her remark, “a good thing it did not past a little higher, for in that case it might have carried away something else.”
Not yet 18 years old, Martin lived through the miseries of Valley Forge during the winter of 1779. He recalled, “We were literally staving, reduced to eating birch bark and roasting our shoes, if we had any.” He survived Valley Forge only to come down with yellow fever and almost died. Again, he recovered, rejoined his unit, and fought on. After five years of war Martin witnessed the British surrender at Yorktown. He lived out the rest of his life in obscurity and poverty, married, had a mentally challenged child. At the age of 70, he published a memoir of his military service, “A Narrative of Some of the Adventures, Danger and Suffering of a Revolutionary Soldier, Interspersed with Anecdotes of Incident that Occurred Within His Own Observation.” It did not sell well. Martin died a pauper at 90 years of age.
During the summer, hordes of tourists pass by a small cemetery just off U.S. 1 in Stockton Springs, Maine, as they continue on to the nifty harbor towns along the Maine coast. A few feet from the road in Stockton Springs is a small marble monument with the simple inscription:
PRIVATE JOSEPH PLUMB MARTIN
SOLDIER OF THE REVOLUTION
Had Veterans Day existed during his life, Joseph Plumb Martin would have proudly participated in the activities. That would have been “his day.” Among his comrades, between 1,700 and 2,000 perished at Valley Forge. At war’s end, America’s battle deaths were about 4,435. Had Memorial Day existed after the Revolution, America would have honored those fallen on “their day.”
During the War of 1812, approximately 15% to 20% of sailors in the U.S. Navy were African Americans. On many warships, 12% to 25%, and in some cases 50%, of the crew were African Americans. Charles Black was one of them. His father fought at Bunker Hill and his grandfather fought in the French and Indian Wars. Black was already at sea when the War of 1812 began. Taken captive by the British off an American merchant ship, he was impressed into the British Navy but refused to fight against his country. He was put in chains and sent to the infamous British prison at Dartmoor. Black escaped once, was recaught, and returned to the harsh prison. Black was eventually released in a prisoner exchange, made his way back to his native country and joined the U.S. Navy to fight the detested British. Aboard ship, he manned the cannons and fought hand-to-hand battles. Saber scars proved his resolution. Like his white counterparts, Black’s clothes were blackened with gun smoke, blood, and his ears deafened by ceaseless cannonade, yet he survived. A decorated war hero, Black drifted from history until the 1842 race riots erupted in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love. He was at home with his little boy when an angry mob rushed into his house and dragged him outside. He was nearly beaten to death had humane individuals not intervened.
A veteran of an American war, Charles Black was even denied a pension by his ungrateful nation. However, during his lifetime, he had known the brotherhood of man, fought with a band of brothers who faced death together and bled the same color blood. Had Veterans Day existed during his lifetime, Charles would have proudly joined the activities. It would have been “his day.”
The War of 1812 was a brutal affair. Over 15,000 Americans died from a variety of causes, approximately 2,500 perished from combat. Had Memorial Day existed during their era, it would have been “their day.”
The Mexican American War produced the generals who would fight each other in America’s Civil War. Among them: George Meade, George McClellan, George Pickett, Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Ulysses S. Grant, most of whom would live to see the first Memorial Day on May 30, 1868. Had Veterans Day existed, they would have proudly joined the activities on “their day.” The men who didn’t come home from the dirty little war in Mexico, approximately 13,200 from a variety of causes which amounted to 17% of our forces, many of which were buried in mass unmarked graves, died at a higher mortality rate than in WWI or WWII. Had Memorial Day existed, it would have been “their day.”
A veteran of the Mexican American War, Confederate General George Pickett, led the infamous Pickett’s Charge during the Battle of Gettysburg in America’s Civil War. The casualty count varies, but his men suffered approximately a 50% casualty rate, over 1,000 killed, thousands wounded. Union soldiers suffered just as badly but held the field. Compared to the horrific losses in other Civil war battles, Pickett’s Charge was an unemotional drop in the Grim Reaper’s bucket had it not been such a foolish attempt. Pickett lived to witness America’s first Memorial Day. Had Veterans Day existed, one may wonder if his regrets would have kept him from celebrating “his day,” if indeed the soldiers of Old Dixie had been part of the celebration. Memorial Day, however, was observed on May 30, 1868, by the veterans of both sides who lived long enough to remember the lives and names of their fallen comrades. Americans who disagreed on political issues, who fought for their cause, their homes, their lands, suffered terribly. Approximately 366,200 Union soldiers died from battle and disease; around 134,000 Confederate boys perished from combat and disease. Confederate casualty rates are still debated. The counts for Union and Confederate deaths do not include the tens of thousands who perished in prisons as POWs. Nonetheless, Memorial Day was to be “their day.”
The Spanish American War was an American victory in another dirty little war. Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt won fame leading the all-volunteer 71st New York Regiment (the Rough Riders) up Kettle Hill and San Juan Hill in Cuba. Around 15,000 American soldiers, including all four “colored” Buffalo Soldier regiments, maneuvered up the hills in frontal assaults with suicidal vigor against about 1,500 well-entrenched Spanish soldiers. The Spanish soldiers were armed with a superior rapid-firing bolt action rifle, the Mauser Model 1893, which took a heavy toll on the attacking Americans. The effectiveness of the Mauser led to the fast development of the M1903 Springfield for American forces which was used extensively in WWI. Over 200 American boys were cut down on the hills: over 1,200 wounded.
Had Veterans Day existed, San Juan Hill Rough Rider and future president, “Teddy” Roosevelt, would have made a political hay day with loud speeches and patriotic excitement. It would have been “his day.” Approximately 2,400 American soldiers died in the Spanish American War, less from the brutality of war than from yellow fever and typhoid. Americans remembered their service and ultimate sacrifices on Memorial Day; it was “their day.”
The Great War, WWI, the war to end all wars, a war that never should have been fought had modern communications been a factor, produced 53,402 American battle deaths. Other deaths, including those who perished from the Spanish Flu, was more drastic at 63,114. America had its heroes: Sergeant Alvin York of Pall Mall, TN; Sergeant Henry Johnson of the famous Harlem Hellfighters; Major and lawyer Charles Whittlesey, commander of the legendary ‘Lost Battalion’; and America’s leading fighter ace with 26 air-combat victories, Eddie Rickenbacker.
Had Veterans Day existed, it would have been “their day.” The battles deaths stand at 53,402, but even after over 100 years, the missing in action are still being recovered. Approximately 4,400 boys were MIAs. On occasion, a farmer or even school kids find remains of the fallen. It has been said, “A solider is only missing if he’s forgotten.” That’s why we remember them on Memorial Day. It is “their day.”
Dec. 7, 1941: The Japanese Imperial Navy executes a well-planned yet flawed surprise attack on the American Naval Base at Pearl Harbor. Germany declares war on the U.S. four days later. We and our allies are in a struggle for our very survival as a free people. America would stomach 291,557 battle deaths; another 113,842 non-combat related deaths including 18,000 pilot trainees killed on American soil. Of over 16 million who served, approximately 220,000 remain with us. Veterans Day is “their day.” Many of us will see the passing of the last veteran of WWII.
For those who visit Arlington National Cemetery, few notice the small shoebox-sized white markers spaced militarily on a small hill or camouflaged in the shade of a tall tree. These tiny white markers represent the men known to be dead, but their bodies were never recovered, like the crew of a missing submarine or crew members of ships lost to Davy Jones’ Locker with all hands. Memorial Day is “their day.”
The Korean War, 35,000 KIA; the War in Vietnam War, 58,000+ KIA, Desert Shield followed by Desert Storm, 148 battle deaths with about 1,800 related deaths; and the Global War on Terror, we’re still counting. Afghanistan and Iraq, troops still in Syria and troops recently deployed to the hell-on-earth land known as Somalia, all have taken a toll on America’s finest. Conyers resident and Medal of Honor Recipient Marine General Raymond G. Davis fought in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. In Vietnam, he was en route to Saigon for a briefing when the call came in for a chopper to pick up two wounded Marines. He ordered his chopper pilot to land and evacuate the wounded. One of the wounded Marines turned out to be his son. Both lived to celebrate Veterans Day together, as father and son, as veterans of war, as America’s finest. It was “their day.”
Covington resident Gary Price fought in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine, a rough and tough sort of guy, patriotic and fiercely loyal to his country. Although wounded five times, he was only awarded two Purple Hearts. Of the other three wounds, Price said, “They were minor stuff, nothing to brag about.” Price is having trouble with mobility these days, it seems the shrapnel in his body is moving around, causing excruciating pain. Yet, he soldiers-on. Veterans Day is “his day.”
His best friend, Marine Corporal Gerald Peterson of Norfolk County, Mass., introduced Price to his wife and kids stateside before leaving for Vietnam. On Nov. 6, 1968, in Quang Nam province, South Vietnam, Price held Peterson in his arms as he died from wounds suffered from a rocket artillery attack. Memorial Day is “Gerald’s day.”
That’s why we celebrate Memorial Day, to remember Gerald and the men I knew in Nam, some of whose remains are still there, and we honor the sacrifices of young poorly trained U.S. soldiers sent from Japan to hold back the North Korean troops at Pusan; and the Marines still buried in mass graves near the Chosen Reservoir in North Korea, and the Marines still being disinterred on the Tarawa Atoll in the Pacific, and the Navy’s first Black fighter pilot, Jesse L. Brown, shot down and lost over North Korea. And 13 of the finest America has to offer who lost their lives needlessly during the less-than-honorable withdrawal from Afghanistan. Yes, it is, indeed, “their day.”
