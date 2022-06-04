Perhaps the phrase was borne from scholarly blithering or a highbrow lack of common sense. Possibly the phrase was spawned by a struggling writer with more wit than wisdom, but to trademark the fighting in Korea as “The Forgotten War” flaunts an unacceptable lack of compassion and dishonors the American soldiers that fought there. The hell known as Korea persisted from 1950 until 1953. At first American soldiers thrown into combat were unprepared and out-gunned, later nothing more than negotiating pawns for a frustrated military hierarchy and a gaggle of discouraged politicians; yet the United States military suffered Vietnam-level casualties, not including the 8,000-plus American boys missing in action. Forgotten? Dear God in heaven, grant that we never again refer to the fallen men and women of the United States Military as “Forgotten.”
The statement above is enough said. To further express my abhorrence with the term “Forgotten” would lead to a dissertation mainly based on four-letter words.
Jean Hambrick accompanied her husband to this interview. She encouraged him to come; she wanted him to talk; she knew Korea haunted his memory. Ray Hambrick needed to talk, but talking is difficult when combat veterans live with the pain of abandonment and manipulation by their own country. Ask a Korean veteran his thoughts; for that matter, ask a Vietnam veteran — you’ll probably hear much the same answer.
The term Band of Brothers is often mistaken as a chum-filled brotherhood willing and able to swap old war stories over a cold beer before a good bar fight. In reality, the brotherhood is held together by the glue of lost glory, the blood of lost brothers and the eternity of lost innocence. Once a soldier receives his discharge, the discipline required by the military is replaced by an undisciplined civilization that makes the transition back to civilian life a difficult, and sometimes impossible, road to travel.
Uncle Sam tosses our veterans out of combat into the waiting arms of friends and family as if they’d been on a pleasure cruise. They receive insufficient down time, no substantial adjustment period, no evaluation for problems in need of a resolution. We do better by our veterans these days, but we’re not the best. For a country that demands of its soldiers “be the best you can be,” then that same country needs to return the favor.
I liked Ray Hambrick. He was of a dying breed, a man’s man, who articulates an opinion with authority and clarity without an attached bag of fuzzy B.S. to disseminate. You knew where he stood. I respect that in an individual.
The interview was tough for Hambrick. Speaking of combat in Korea is exacting for all the veterans of that frozen nightmare, but they need to talk, because the rest of us need to know. During the conversation Hambrick took three breaks to recover his thoughts, or perhaps, needed a few moments to forget them.
Educator Charles Ray Hambrick coached basketball and taught physical education at Briarcliff High School, served as an administrator in the Tift County school system, and worked as the assistant principal of Rockdale County High School. Students and faculty alike never realized he was a decorated combat veteran of the Korean War.
A member of the first graduating class of Newton County High School in 1950, Hambrick’s flair for football and basketball earned him a scholarship to West Georgia College. A place called Korea, however, postponed higher education. He recalled, “My friend Walter Mitchell and I joined the Army in 1951 but lost touch with each other after basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C.” Gung-ho and gutsy, Hambrick volunteered for airborne training at Fort Benning. He stated, “The first time I leaped out of an airplane I thought, ‘Ray, you’ve made a big mistake.’ It sure felt good when that parachute opened!” As the top graduate, Hambrick was asked to stay on as an instructor. “I turned them down,” he said. “That turned out to be a big mistake, too.” Within two days Hambrick was en route to Korea.
After a stomach-churning 27-day voyage to Sasebo, Japan aboard a WWII Liberty ship, Hambrick boarded a flat bottomed barge for transport to Korea. “That was another up-chucking experience,” he admitted. From the port of Pusan in December of 1952, Hambrick boarded a troop train for the South Korean capital of Seoul. He recalled the devastation. “Seoul was flat, a completely annihilated wasteland. And it was freezing, yet starving children still ran up to our train for handouts with no clothes or shoes on. That was a little heart-breaking.”
Assigned to the battle front near the infamous 38th parallel that divides North and South Korea, Hambrick said, “I trudged up a hill in deep snow. When I got to the top a sergeant told me find a hole and get some sleep. Turns out I slept in the hole used for an ammo dump. Needless to say, I acquired another hole rather quickly.” Hambrick’s weapon of choice was the renowned M-1 Carbine. “It had enough stopping power,” he said. “And I used banana clips with 30 rounds. We expended a lot of ammo in Korea.”
Hambrick said every day and night was the same: trying to stay alive. “I’m not a hero,” he stated. “I’m a survivor.” The brutality of the war has never left him. “When the Chinese captured an American soldier, they’d stake him out naked in the freezing weather. We could hear them scream for help, but we couldn’t rescue them. That’s difficult to forget.”
His leadership stopped an enemy attack as noted in an article from the Covington News on Feb. 5, 1953: “A platoon sergeant credited Sgt. 1st Class Hambrick with stopping the enemy attack. Hambrick had a crew on the target within 30 seconds and kept them pinned down.”
After six months of unrelenting brutal combat, Hambrick received orders to report to headquarters command. He recalled, “They offered me a deal; go back to jump school but extend your enlistment. I declined the deal and was sent back to the front. I suppose that was probably another mistake.”
Two days later, headquarters called him back for another tête-à-tête. “This time they offered me helicopter training and a warrant officer commission,” he stated. “I refused since my tour was almost up. Shoot, that ended up being another mistake.”
Hambrick was ordered back to the front.
Within days, with no training whatsoever, Hambrick and other soldiers were pulled off front line duty and assigned to Koje-Do Island, a Chinese prisoner of war camp. Hambrick said, “During a Chinese holiday 3,000 POWs rioted. An Army captain tried three times to quell the riot, but when their leader refused things really got out of hand. The captain pulled out his .45 pistol and blew out the guy’s brains. Then all hell broke loose. I was assigned to one of the guard towers with a machine gun and had to cut loose on the Chinese when they charged my position.”
Hambrick took a deep breath before continuing. “A lot of Chinese prisoners died that day. You know, folks don’t understand the lasting effects of taking a human life. Yeah, I realize it’s kill or be killed, but it’s still killing.”
At another juncture, Hambrick and his men hadn’t bathed for over three months. He recalled, “Sometimes we’d wash with fresh snow, but at 20 degrees below zero it didn’t accomplish very much.”
Finally sent to the rear area for a hot shower and clean uniforms, he described the trip back to the front. “We rode in the back of an Army truck and ran into a blizzard. I put a towel over my head then put my helmet back on. When we reached the front, the towel had frozen solid. I almost pulled my ears off getting free of that towel.”
When two soldiers became trapped in a mine field, Hambrick volunteered to get them out.
“That was another mistake,” he admitted. “I stepped on a land mine trying to get those soldiers out. I heard the first ‘click’ so figured I was a goner. For some mysterious reason the second ‘click’ never happened and I was still alive.”
Perhaps God does work in mysterious ways. Hambrick’s good luck gave him the opportunity to pull two frightened soldiers to safety.
Hambrick survived 12 months of unspeakable combat; his ordeal was over. He said, “They sent me to Pusan to catch a homebound ship. The first person I saw aboard the ship was my friend Walter Mitchell. He’d made it, too. Man, did we celebrate.”
Back in the states, Hambrick trained new recruits at Fort Lee, Va., until receiving orders for Rhein-Main, Germany. Perhaps rewarded for surviving Korea, Hambrick spent his last year in the military doing what he loved best: playing football and basketball for the Army. His athletic propensity helped his team win a conference championship.
After the military, Hambrick returned to West Georgia College for a couple of years on the G.I. Bill where he met his future wife, Jean, but a knee injury on the football field kept him from achieving his enduring dream: playing football Between the Hedges at the University of Georgia. His scholastic accomplishments include a B.S. degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Georgia Southern.
Charles Ray Hambrick was the authentic John Wayne, the unsung hero that did his duty, came home to get an education and to educate, and tried his best to forget a place called Korea. He divided his leisure time between golf, fishing, and riding his John Deere across 20 acres in north Rockdale County. He said, “With 20 acres I spend a lot of time on that tractor.” Asked if the acreage was used to grow anything, he replied, “Yeah, taxes.”
I interviewed Ray several years ago. It was tough on him, it was the first time he’d told his story, and it was me he trusted to do it right. It was my honor, sir. We lost Ray on May 24, 2022. Rest in peace, soldier, you’ve earned it.
