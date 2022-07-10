I received the following email via my website from a Mr. Bill Cavin: “I read your articles in the Henry Herald, a paper on the southside of Atlanta. I just finished the article on Leo Chase and Joe Galloway. I read Joe and Hal Moore’s book well before the movie came out. I’m hoping you might write about Eugene Ashley’s heroic action at Old Lang Vei in the shadow of Khe Sanh. Keep up the good work…America needs to know these stories.”
Sgt. Eugene Ashley, a name held in reverence by the citizens of Wilmington, N.C., was a true American hero. Most Americans, however, have never heard his name nor heard his story. I will attempt to honor this soldier to the best of my ability, because I owe, you owe, we all owe these men and women a measure of respect and remembrance since their sacrifices and suffering kept many Americans off the fields of war to live out their lives in peace and freedom.
In 1966, a U.S. Army Special Forces Group turned over the Khe Sanh Combat Base to the U.S. Marines, then moved about 4.5 miles west to a new site near the village of Lang Vei. On May 4, 1967, communist forces attacked the camp. The enemy assault was repulsed, but damage to the camp was all-encompassing. The original Lang Vei site lacked good fields of fire and lacked good fields of observation. Therefore, the commander of the Special Forces decided to move to a new location, about 1,000 meters to the west.
As a precursor to the historic siege of Khe Sanh, the NVA (North Vietnamese Army) sent the 198th Tank Battalion down the Ho Chi Minh Trail during January 1968. They were to link up with the 304th Division for an assault on Lang Vei then continue to engage the Marines at Khe Sanh. The tank assault would be the first armored attack by the NVA during the Vietnam War.
By Feb. 6, Lang Vei Special Forces Camp was defended by a potpourri of allied armed forces: U.S. Special Forces, South Vietnamese Special Forces, Civilian Irregular Defense Groups, Montagnard warriors, and approximately 350 Laotian soldiers and their families who had withdrawn to Lang Vei after the North Vietnamese overran their outpost at Ban Houei Sane in Laos. The Royal Lao troops warned of North Vietnamese tanks in the vicinity. Their admonitions would soon prove spot-on. Tensions were high. The Lang Vei Special Forces commander, Capt. Frank Willoughby, sent the Laotian families to the old Lang Vie site for limited protection from the coming onslaught. And awaiting the enemy onslaught was a Special Forces soldier of Company C, 5th Special Forces Group, Sgt. Eugene Ashley.
Ashley was born on Oct. 12, 1931, in Wilmington, N.C. He and his family soon moved to New York City. Ashley attended Alexander Hamilton High School before joining the U.S. Army in 1950 and served his country with the 187th Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War. His Army career included a variety of positions: Infantryman, anti-aircraft ammunition handler, heavy weapons specialist, parachute repair, an ambulance driver, and eventually company sergeant with an airborne battalion. Lang Vei welcomed him as an intelligence sergeant, Company C, 5th Special Forces Group. Ashley’s men respected him as “a true professional soldier who took care of his soldiers” and “a father figure” due to his years of service and experience.
Enemy mortars fell on Lang Vei early in the morning of Feb. 6. Sporadic shelling continued. At 18:10 hours, NVA pounded Lang Vei with over 60 rounds of heavy 152mm howitzer shells. Then at 23:30 hours, a downpour of artillery shells hammered Lang Vei to cover the movement of troops and tanks. Sgt. First Class Nicholas Fargos was manning the observation point above the tactical operations headquarters. Fargos’ unsettling report sounded the danger, “Tanks in the wire!”
Capt. Willoughby immediately called the Marine base at Khe Sanh for reinforcements and artillery support. His request was denied. The Marines refused to believe the North Vietnamese troops were using tanks. Air strikes by Air Force gunships took a heavy toll on the enemy troops outside the camp perimeter. A soldier manning a 106mm recoilless rifle knocked out three PT-76 tanks, but other tanks rolled over the barbed wire and moved into the camp. The defenders had the early version of the American M-72 LAW (Light Anti-Armor Weapons System), but the handheld rocket proved ineffective against tanks and many of the rockets jammed or didn’t even fire.
By 0230 on the morning of Feb. 7, the Americans and their allies had been pushed back through the camp. Willoughby, along with seven Special Forces soldiers, three South Vietnamese Special Forces soldiers, plus 26 Civilian Irregular Defense Group troops were surrounded and trapped in the underground tactical operations headquarters. The enemy threw hand grenades, explosives and gas grenades into the underground bunker. In English, they asked the trapped men to surrender. The three South Vietnamese Special Forces soldiers ran out but were immediately gunned down. The Americans, wisely, still refused to surrender. More explosives were tossed into the bunker.
As dawn broke, Sgt. Ashley rallied some Laotian soldiers who were hesitant to take on the North Vietnamese. From the Old Lang Vei camp, Ashley led the timid Laotians on five attempts to rescue the men trapped in the headquarters bunker. His citation for the Medal of Honor best describes his actions.
“SFC Ashley distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity while serving with Detachment A-101, Company C. SFC Ashley was the senior special forces Advisor of a hastily organized assault force whose mission was to rescue entrapped U.S. special forces advisors at Camp Lang Vei.
“During the initial attack on the special force camp by North Vietnamese army forces, SFC Ashley supported the camp with high explosive and illumination mortar rounds. When communications were lost with the main camp, he assumed the additional responsibility of directing air strikes and artillery support.
“SFC Ashley organized and equipped a small assault force composed of local friendly personnel. During the ensuing battle, SFC Ashley led a total of 5 vigorous assaults against the enemy, continuously exposing himself to a voluminous hail of enemy grenades, machine gun, and automatic weapons fire. Throughout these assaults, he was plagued by numerous booby-trapped satchel charges in all bunkers on his avenue of approach.
“During his fifth and final assault, he adjusted air strikes nearly on top of his assault element, forcing the enemy to withdraw and resulting in friendly control of the summit of the hill. While exposing himself to intense enemy fire, he was seriously wounded by machine gun fire but continued his mission without regard for his personal safety. After the fifth assault, he lost consciousness and was carried from the hill by his comrades only to suffer a fatal wound when an enemy artillery round landed in the area.
“SFC Ashley displayed extraordinary heroism in risking his life in an attempt to save the lives of his entrapped comrades and commanding officer. His total disregard for his personal safety while exposed to enemy observation and automatic weapons fire was an inspiration to all men committed to the assault. The resolute valor with which he led 5 gallant charges placed critical diversionary pressure on the attacking enemy and his valiant efforts carved a channel in the overpowering enemy forces and weapons positions through which the survivors of Camp Lang Vei eventually escaped to freedom.
“SFC Ashley’s bravery at the cost of his life was in the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit, and the U.S. Army.”
The survivors of Lang Vei broke out of the underground bunker and made it to the Old Lang Vei camp 1,000 meters away. They were rescued by a combined Special Forces/Marine force that General Westmorland, commander of U.S. troops in Vietnam, ordered into action after being briefed on the Lang Vei battle.
Our allies at Lang Vei took heavy casualties: 309 killed with 64 wounded, and 122 captured. Of the 24 Americans at Lang Vei, seven were killed in action, 11 wounded, and three captured.
SFC Eugene Ashley was buried in the Rockfield Memorial Park in Fayetteville, N.C. In 2001, the Eugene Ashley Jr. High School just south of Wilmington near Carolina Beach was dedicated in his honor. The Sergeant Eugene Ashley Center in Wilmington offers a transitional residency and recovery center for up to 23 homeless veterans.
I have interviewed men who fought at Lang Vei; I interview one Special Forces soldier who was trapped in the underground HQ. These men fought against impossible odds yet survived to live out their lives with memories never to be forgotten. They are the lucky ones. SFC Eugene Ashley was not so lucky, but due to his bravery, his commitment to duty, his dedication to his band of brothers, they lived. It is men like Eugene Ashley, the unsung and often forgotten soldiers, who paid the price so others could survive. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid.
Rest in peace, soldier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.