April 30 marked the 48th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Vietnam veteran and writer Pete Mecca shares his thoughts on the war in this commentary.

The Pinball Wizards worked in a secret place called The Project, Task Force Alpha, Igloo White, and several other code names to hopefully confuse our adversaries while mostly bewildering our own military. The Wizards were not ancient sorcerers, only Air Force Intelligence personnel attempting to accomplish miracles. And their contraptions were not unbeatable pinball machines, but bizarre-looking seismic sensors impersonating small trees with rubber limbs and acoustic sensors dangling from a three-tiered jungle canopy. The word “unbeatable” only applied to their adversary trekking the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail from North Vietnam through Laos and the rainforests of Cambodia.

Pete Mecca is a Vietnam veteran. He is host of a weekly radio program on veterans available at. americaswebradio.com.

Trending Videos