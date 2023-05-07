April 30 marked the 48th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Vietnam veteran and writer Pete Mecca shares his thoughts on the war in this commentary.
The Pinball Wizards worked in a secret place called The Project, Task Force Alpha, Igloo White, and several other code names to hopefully confuse our adversaries while mostly bewildering our own military. The Wizards were not ancient sorcerers, only Air Force Intelligence personnel attempting to accomplish miracles. And their contraptions were not unbeatable pinball machines, but bizarre-looking seismic sensors impersonating small trees with rubber limbs and acoustic sensors dangling from a three-tiered jungle canopy. The word “unbeatable” only applied to their adversary trekking the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail from North Vietnam through Laos and the rainforests of Cambodia.
I was one of those “wizards” attempting the impossible, a young Intelligence operative devoted to defeating a third-world power called North Vietnam. Our awesome firepower drizzled death and destruction on dirt. The “drizzle” included the tremendous destructive power of the BUFFs (Big Ugly Fat Fellows), the huge and awe-inspiring B-52 bombers. Three of those Big Ugly Fat Fellows flying in a triangle formation at 30,000 feet blanketed an area equivalent to 375 football fields with their conventional bomb loads. Caught beneath that blanket meant certain death for the occupants.
Then came the fast movers, jets from Thailand and the 7th Fleet off the Gulf of Tonkin, or American bases in South Vietnam. The fast mover’s speed meant limited time over a target, thus came the slow movers, the A1E prop-driven Skyraiders, A-26 assault aircraft circa WWII, the vulnerable but irreplaceable forward-air-control Cessnas, the obsolete Laotian air force armada, and Air America’s (C.I.A.) C-47s and a horde of aircraft from bygone days of aviation.
Another destructive dynamic interdicting the Ho Chi Minh Trail was the boots-on-the-ground grunts, along with special forces personnel, Green Berets, and allied native tribesmen — secretive yet plausibly denied observation groups that weren’t there but were. Power galore was unleashed to obliterate impenetrable jungles and dirt roads in “neutral” nations that both sides denied being there. Yet, the most uninformed believers of the Vietnam War were the American people.
France, the fallen victim of the French-Indochina War, knew we were there and advised us to skedaddle. Russia and Communist China knew we were there and supplied our adversary with the necessary war materials to keep America at bay and to deny the victory sought by American policymakers. The people beneath the bombs and shirking the bullets also knew we were there yet fought tenaciously to protect the dirt and then mended the dirt. It was, indeed, a dirty little war.
My war hawk optimism faded with time into a dovish what-the-hell-are-we-here-for mentality as planes and airmen and grunts went down interdicting dirt. I was youthful and naïve but not a pudden-head, thus my training in Intelligence. Common sense told me that wars are not won by bombing dirt, but bomb dirt we did. While targets of critical importance remained off-limits, men and material wasted on the Ho Chi Minh Trail were said to have lost their lives in Vietnam, or “the war zone.” They couldn’t have died in Laos or Cambodia because “we weren’t there.” But “the trail” was, and so were we, and so were they.
Tens of thousands of coolies labored on “the trail” and tens of thousands most likely died laboring on “the trail,” the accurate figure will never be known. We had accurate figures on our losses, but the Paris Peace Accords won the freedom of the American POWs in North Vietnam but did not cover any POWs in South Vietnam, where we were, or any POWs in Cambodia or Laos, where we weren’t. A dirty, confusing little war.
As early as 1965, policymakers in Washington, D.C., realized our chances of a victory in Vietnam were nil due to the destabilized South Vietnamese government and a populace more favorable to the Communist effort to gain their independence after 2,000 years of foreign domination. Communism is a horrible concept of governing, but independence is a nationalistic driving force arming oppressed people with the power to do the impossible, much like the freedom sought by our founding fathers. A dirty, confusing, and unwinnable little war.
Had we applied maximum power and reduced North Vietnam to a third-world power, which they already were, what would we have won? Another border for America to protect like the border with North and South Korea, meaning another 70-year stalemate? President John Kennedy said the conflict in Vietnam would be won or lost in Laos. He was right. But had Kennedy lived to realize the fruition of his prediction, our advisors and limited deployment of troops would have been withdrawn, as was his plan. None of our military advisors wanted a ground war in Southeast Asia, nor did Kennedy, but we’d stumbled into quicksand and the suction kept pulling us in deeper. It was a dirty, confusing, unwinnable conflict in the wrong place at the wrong time in the wrong war.
I think of my brothers and sisters that didn’t return every day of my life. And every day I think of my brothers and sisters that did return but are still mentally in Vietnam and will be for the rest of their lives. I fail to see the appeal of being called a “wizard” when we failed to win a war by bombing dirt. But pinball may be the appropriate designation for the effort. You see, playing a pinball machine is a foolish endeavor. You only win for a short while, but in the end, you lose.
