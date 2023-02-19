There’s been a lot of worldwide concern lately about balloons, be they Chinese spy balloons or one-eyed-one-horned-flying-purple-eaters from Pluto. Indeed, if we have shot down alien-controlled UFOs from somewhere in the infinite universe with technology far beyond our know-how, well, when they retaliate it’s been nice knowing you. However, I’ll avoid politics since the “spin” recently has me light-headed.
Balloons were the granddaddies of air warfare. First used to observe enemy movements, these “eyes-in-the-sky” offered a “birds-eye” view of an adversary’s strategy and tactics. The first recorded military use of big, bad balloons was during the French Revolutionary War to detect enemy activity. In the American Civil War, both warring parties used balloons for communication and reconnaissance. Heavily used in The Great War (World War I), balloons also served in World War II, deadly enough to attack and sink enemy submarines.
Ironically, the first “balloons” used in combat were the Chinese Kongming paper-made “lanterns” to signal rescue forces. They are still used in a civilian Lantern Festival, weather balloons with solar panels and electronic spying devices aside.
The first successful balloons were made in France in 1782-1783. They were rigid-type spheres made of nimble wood with cotton or silk stretched over the frame. First used during the Battle of Fleurus in 1794 with some success, for mysterious reasons the balloon corps was disbanded by Napoleon in 1799. He had a change of mind in 1804 when he considered invading England using balloons loaded with landing troops. A woman, Sophie Blanchard of the Aeronaut of Official Festivals, suggested he rethink the idea due to the unpredictable weather and winds over the English Channel. Napoleon agreed. Shades of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
In 1849, Austrian forces used a total of 200 balloons for the first time in authentic combat to bomb the besieged town of Venice. Launched with one bomb typically from land, many of the 200 balloons were launched from the side-wheel steamer Vulcano. At least one bomb hit Venice; however, after the wind changed, numerous of the armed balloons drifted back over the Austrian forces and the Vulcano.
After Confederate artillery shelled Fort Sumter commencing the American Civil War, President Lincoln wanted the Union army to have an air-war capability. Consequently, the formation of the Union Army Balloon Corps. First used for accurate map-making, the balloon’s value as a platform for reconnaissance was soon realized. Used during the First Battle of Bull Run, the balloon Enterprise participated in the combat as an artillery spotter via the use of flag signals. The balloon, Eagle, was used on Oct. 1, 1861. Its combat inauguration turned into a 12-hour, 12-mile ordeal when gale-force winds ripped the aerostat and sent it sailing over the coast.
Later in the war, the converted coal barge, George Washington Parke Custis, was used to launch the balloon Washington into battle. Theoretically, the ‘first’ aircraft carrier?
The Confederate Army also used balloons but was hampered by supplies due to the embargos. Johnny Reb fashioned balloons from silk dress-making material and even had their own “aircraft carrier,” the CSS Teaser.
The Great War, World War I, “the war to end all wars” (yet at least 28 recorded wars have been fought since the Nov. 11, 1918, signing of the armistice agreement in a railroad car outside of Compiegne, France) was the pinnacle for the military utilization of observation balloons. Mostly used as artillery spotters, the balloons were heavily protected by fighter aircraft, machine gun pits, and anti-aircraft guns. Still, a group of pilots on both sides became famous “balloon busters” but were careful to stay above 1,000 feet to avoid defensive guns.
Long before parachutes were used by fixed-wing aircraft, the balloon crews utilized a primitive type of parachute to safely jump from a busted balloon. The warning ‘balloon’s going up’ normally meant a pending artillery barrage before an offensive.
Balloons also played a major role in World War II. The British deployed hundreds of ‘barrage’ balloons to hinder enemy dive bombers which were soon replaced by high-level bombers. The German secret weapon, the V-1 Buzz bomb, which flew at 2,000 feet or lower, had wire cutters on its wings to counter England’s barrage balloons, but 231 V-1s were officially recorded as falling victim to the balloons.
The United States depended heavily on manned dirigibles called blimps (also known as lighter-than-air aircraft) as watchdogs on America’s eastern coast always in the cat-and-mouse pursuit of German submarines. Using depth charges, bombs, and usually a lone machine gun, German submarines respected the blimps for their potentially dangerous armament.
Blimps also pulled convoy duty, able to stay aloft much longer than fixed-wing aircraft. No recorded loss of ships occurred if blimps were hovering like a mother protector over the convoy. As the war continued, blimps were used in northern Africa and the Mediterranean area. One blimp fought heads-up against a German submarine in the Mediterranean, the blimp went down but so did the submarine.
Blimps still fell victim to its nemesis from its inception: weather and wind. Blimps, dirigibles, balloons; take your pick, were lost and/or destroyed by inclement weather during WWII, including the crew members. But these brave men and their lighter-than-air ships have not received the recognition or credit that they so honorably earned and deserve.
Balloons faded from military importance after WWII due to new recon technology, satellites orbiting the earth, the famous U-2s, and the mind-boggling SR-71 Blackbird with speeds faster than a speeding bullet, a metal version of Superman. Blimps belong to corporations now, names like Goodyear, Airsign, and Icarus Aircraft, with others used for advertising, like Mazda, Boeing, Direct TV, and good old Snoopy painted on the nose of a Met Life blimp. They certainly don’t have a serious military function in today’s world.
Uh, hold on just a sec. Didn’t a Chinese spy balloon just float across our country? Didn’t we just use a $400,000 Sidewinder missile to shoot it down? Didn’t we have it under observation before a citizen in Montana spotted the darn thing? Didn’t we get a proper and detailed briefing on what the heck is going on? The answers are in order: Yes. Yes. Yes. And No. A balloon, a round blimp, a lighter-than-air ship flaunting itself in front of an entire nation. It’s something difficult to believe.
