There’s been a lot of worldwide concern lately about balloons, be they Chinese spy balloons or one-eyed-one-horned-flying-purple-eaters from Pluto. Indeed, if we have shot down alien-controlled UFOs from somewhere in the infinite universe with technology far beyond our know-how, well, when they retaliate it’s been nice knowing you. However, I’ll avoid politics since the “spin” recently has me light-headed.

Balloons were the granddaddies of air warfare. First used to observe enemy movements, these “eyes-in-the-sky” offered a “birds-eye” view of an adversary’s strategy and tactics. The first recorded military use of big, bad balloons was during the French Revolutionary War to detect enemy activity. In the American Civil War, both warring parties used balloons for communication and reconnaissance. Heavily used in The Great War (World War I), balloons also served in World War II, deadly enough to attack and sink enemy submarines.

Pete Mecca is a Vietnam veteran. He is host of a weekly radio program on veterans. The program airs Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at americaswebradio.com.

