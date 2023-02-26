“Old men make war; young men fight and die.”
— Winston Churchill
Most historians claim that 9-year-old John “Johnny Shiloh” Clem was the youngest boy to serve in America’s Civil War as a drummer boy for the Union Army. Odds are that the historians are wrong. Young boys have fibbed and wormed their way into combat since the human species started throwing stones at one another.
One of the best-known boy soldiers was 12-year-old American seaman Calvin Graham who was decorated for valor in World War II. Books have been written and movies made relating his exploits.
A British boy, Robert “Bobby” Johns, ran away from home when he was 14 to join the British Army during WWII. He was killed two weeks before his 17th birthday parachuting behind the lines into Normandy.
A 6-year-old Russian child, Sergey Aleshkov, witnessed the execution of his mother and brother by the Nazis. Devastated, the boy escaped into the nearby forest and wandered aimlessly. Starving, scared, and dog-tired, the little boy collapsed from exhaustion. Found by Russian soldiers of the 142nd Guard Rifles Regiment, Aleshkov was allowed to stay with the unit to perform minor duties. Eventually adopted by the unit commander, the soldiers knitted a tailor-made uniform for the boy soldier. But as the combat intensified so did Aleshkov’s duties, which included many heroic actions, including saving the life of his adopted father, for which he was awarded. Aleshkov became a lawyer later in life but died of a sudden heart attack at 54 years of age.
However, this story will introduce the readers to an American boy soldier that few have heard of. His name is Bob Kelso, said to be the youngest American soldier to serve in WWII, but the school is still out concerning the claim, as are the history books.
Robert “Bob” Kelso was born in Bristow, Okla., in September 1930 on his grandparents’ farm. He spent most of his childhood in foster homes after his parents divorced, a time he described as “not very pleasant.” Kelso registered for the draft at the age of 13, claiming to be 18, and being 6 feet in height the recruiters never questioned his honesty. Drafted in August 1944, he quit the seventh grade and went into the army at 13 years of age, turning 14 the next month. After basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., Kelso arrived in Europe in January 1945 as a replacement in the 342nd armored field artillery battalion. Assigned to an M-7 self-propelled 105mm howitzer, of the five-man crew the smartest guy in the crew was the gunner and the dumbest guy humped the ammunition. Kelso said he humped a lot of ammunition.
Kelso experienced his first combat after crossing the Siegfried Line when the crew received orders for a fire support mission. Later, as the crew dug in near a railroad track, rumors spread about a farmhouse up the road where a G.I. could get a haircut and fresh eggs. Assigned as the unit “scrounger,” Kelso decided to investigate the possibility of a haircut and especially the idea of gathering fresh eggs. What he and two other G.I.s found was a farmhouse full of German soldiers, in fact, Hungarian SS men. A firefight broke out. Armed with an M-1 Carbine and already inside with the cooperative German farmer who had warned them of the SS men, Kelso shot one enemy soldier outside of a window and then proceeded upstairs. An SS man hiding behind a bedroom door lunged at Kelso with a bayonet, plunging the weapon into Kelso’s right thigh. Spinning and wrestling with the enemy soldier, Kelso finally managed to kill his adversary. Half tracks from Kelso’s unit came up to help and evacuate the two wounded and one dead G.I.
Kelso’s wound was not wide, but it was deep. Evacuated to a field hospital, Kelso was operated on right next to a German soldier who had half of one hip sheered off by shrapnel. Three weeks later, Kelso was on his way back to his unit in Austria, but the war ended while he was in Augsburg. Kelso missed all the festivities. He had also been to the Dachau concentration camp a few days after its liberation and witnessed the horrors of the “final solution.” Back with his unit in Salzburg, he was assigned to guard duty and was also responsible for checking the IDs of returning German soldiers. With the Pacific War still raging, he and his unit were sent back to the states to prepare for duty in the Pacific.
The Army found out his true age before he arrived home. Kelso was discharged honorably and is most likely the youngest G.I. in WWII to be presented with the Purple Heart.
Civilian life didn’t appeal to Kelso, nor did an attempt to finish high school. Once again, he lied about his age and landed a job selling magazines door to door. By February 1946, still underage yet falsifying his discharge papers to claim otherwise, he rejoined the Army.
Thus began a roller coaster existence in and out of the military. Sent back to Europe, once his enlistment expired, he returned to the States and tried to go to school yet again but was “too restless,” in his own words. Hence, back to the Army he goes, and back to Europe he was sent. Before returning to Europe, Kelso applied for Officer Candidate School after “fudging” his education. The Army ran a background check, found out he never finished high school and eliminated Kelso as an officer candidate. In Berlin, he interviewed for a job with Armed Forces Radio, got the job, and worked the night shift during the Berlin Airlift. The aircraft flying into Berlin used the radio waves as a beacon.
Kelso ended up in Munich broadcasting a noon program called Luncheon with Munchen. He met an American girl in Munich who encouraged him to go back to the States, get his GED, and go to college. He did exactly that. Once in college, he joined the ROTC program and received a commission in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation. Accepted for pilot training, he flew T-34s and T-28s, then went to Laredo Air Force Base to train on and fly T-33 jets. After fracturing his neck playing flag football, Kelso was medically eliminated from flying.
While in Laredo, he met and married a woman from Laredo. They stayed in Laredo for a short time, but Kelso wanted to join the Air Force Reserves, which was not available in Laredo. The Army did have a reserve unit in Laredo, so Kelso transferred his commission to the Army. In July 1963 he was called to active duty. Sent to Fort Knox, Ky., for armor school, he stayed on as an instructor until receiving orders in 1965 for Vietnam. The once-boy soldier was heading for another war.
He was sent to Vietnam as an advisor but was called to Saigon to run the Armed Forces Radio when the higher-ups discovered he had a degree in radio and television. A higher-ranking officer eventually replaced Kelso; a change Kelso welcomed because he was supposed to go to a tank battalion in Germany. Alas, he was diverted to the Defense Information School as a teacher. Now a major, Kelso didn’t give up. He sent requests to the Armored Branch and was finally assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 6th Armored Cav as their executive officer. They were the first federal troops into Washington, D.C., after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The widespread rioting was not stopped until it was six blocks from the White House.
Selected to attend the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, upon completion Kelso was sent back to Vietnam to join the 25th Infantry Division as the division’s Public Affairs officer. He later served at Headquarters, US Army, Vietnam before being sent back to Washington, D.C., as editor of Armored Magazine, and served his final assignment as the 5th Army Community Relations Officer at Fort Sam Houston. With 20 years of military service, Kelso retired as a lt. colonel in July of 1976.
From an underaged private in WWII to a captain in Vietnam to a major defending the White House to military schools galore to retirement as a lt. colonel, Robert “Bob” Kelso has indeed taken a great roller coaster ride. He and his wife remain active in the San Antonio arts and contribute regularly to the WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The bayonet wound he received from an SS soldier in WWII was the only time Kelso was injured in combat. In Vietnam, he dodged mortars and rockets and traveled in a Jeep along roads known to be mined, yet in his own words, “I’m sure no one ever pulled a trigger on me.”
Now at 82 years of age, Kelso is considered the youngest American soldier to serve in WWII and the youngest still alive. But is he? No disrespect meant, but other young men joined up with fake I.D.s and doctored birth certificates and spouting big fat lies to serve their country in time of war. Most joined out of patriotism and love for their country. Kelso has stated that “patriotism” was certainly a part of his unlawful enlistment, but he also confessed that joining the military gave him access to cold beer. The American soldier — ya gotta love them.
