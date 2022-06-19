At the age of 14, I had the maturity equivalent to a newly-born sea turtle. Footloose and fancy free, I lived the life of a middle-class white kid in a respectable neighborhood. My buddies and I didn’t have to worry about guns, knives, random shootings, or sexual predators. We rode bicycles 4 miles to play summer league baseball at the nearest recreation park. Had we been approached by a sexual predator, we were armed with baseball bats and knew how to swing the darn things with authority. I played for a team called Glenn Brothers, representative of our sponsors who owned a service station back in the good old days when service stations serviced their customers. Our uniforms were bright purple trimmed in yellow; our baseball hats were yellow, a bit flashy, but we won championships year after year.
I liked girls, but at 14 years of age I’m not sure I knew what that meant. I winked at a cute girl in class one day; she sent me a note asking me if I wanted to “go steady.” Sure, why not? My dad taught me how to drive when I was 13; by the age of 14 I considered myself an unlicensed seasoned driver. I asked Dad if I could borrow the car one night to visit my new girlfriend, a short 3-mile trip, knowing he would refuse. But Dad said, “Don’t speed.”
I couldn’t believe my good luck. I grabbed the keys to our 1957 Studebaker, then dashed out the door like a bolt of lightning. My girlfriend was impressed and gave me my first kiss, but after that I still didn’t understand the situation. Mom was not a happy camper. She was waiting on me when I got home, then read the riot act to me and poor old Dad; never, ever was I to get behind the wheel of that Studebaker until I was licensed to do so. Yeah, sure, OK. Dad had a key made for me so I could drive on the weekends after my parents were picked up by their friends to go square dancing. Dad was cool, a bit irresponsible I suppose, but still cool.
When not breaking the law as an unlicensed, underage driver, I watched military shows on our black and white TV set. Series like “The Valiant Years” from the memoirs of Winston Churchill, “Combat,” a series on a squad of American soldiers fighting their way across France, and “Twelve O’clock High,” based on a movie by the same name. “Rat Patrol” was a good one, the stories of long-range recon G.I.s driving armed Jeeps across North Africa. And who could ever forget the award-winning series “Victory at Sea,” 26 episodes with 13,000 hours of wartime footage, first aired from 1952 -1953 yet reprogramed for several years for future generations. I watched the programs in comfort; we were the first in “the hood” to have window air-conditioning. Yeah, life was good, especially at 14 with the keys to an ugly green 1957 Studebaker, but hey, it was a car! Life wasn’t such a fun time for another 14-year-old named Dan Bullock.
Bullock was born in Goldsboro, N.C., on Dec. 21, 1953, into a segregated society. Not much has been written of his early life in Goldsboro, but considering the times Bullock must have endured second-class citizenry. His earlier years have been described as “tough,” but life got a lot tougher for the kid at age 12 when his mother passed away. Bullock, along with his younger sister, Gloria, were sent to Brooklyn, N.Y., to live with their father. These were the ’60s, and the quality of life didn’t change with the move north, plus Bullock did not have many opportunities to improve himself nor his lifestyle. He was on a constant quest to improve chances of a better life for himself and his family. Bullock considered joining the Marines or one day joining the police force, but fate found him blundering into a Marine recruiting station when he was 14 years old.
The Marine recruiters would have shown him the door had they known the 5-foot, 9-inch, 160-pound potential recruit was only 14 years of age, but Bullock had falsified his birth certificate to read Dec. 21, 1949, instead of Dec 21, 1953. Without his dad’s blessing, who had refused to give his son permission to join the Marines, Dan Bullock passed the tests, signed the papers, and officially joined the United States Marines on Dec. 10, 1968. His father later stated that his son’s enthusiasm kept him from telling the Marine recruiters his son’s true age.
The Kid Marine made it through the backbreaking Marine boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., with help of another Marine recruit, Franklin McArthur, who took the boyish-looking Marine under his wing. Bullock seemed “different” than most recruits, quiet, almost shy, as if keeping a deeply held secret. It wouldn’t be the first time Marines became suspicious of his appearance and quiet demeanor, but a Marine is a Marine, and this fresh-faced jarhead made it through boot camp so why question the Marine Corps, which didn’t allow questions anyway.
After boot camp, Bullock went straight to Vietnam. He arrived “in country” on May 18, 1969, and assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division at the An Hoa Combat Base in Quang Nam Province, an area so dangerous the Marines had permission to use their weapons anytime and wherever they saw fit. As in boot camp, another Marine took Dan under his wing. Lance Corporal Steve Piscitelli was 18 years old when he arrived at An Hoa alongside Bullock. Piscitelli noticed Bullock’s awkward modesty immediately. He recalled, “Dan was bigger, stronger, faster, but I felt like he was my little brother. It’s a strange feeling, I took him under my wing. He wouldn’t speak, yet occasionally, he’d say a few words. But he seemed out of place.”
June 7, 1969, less than a month after arriving in Nam, Bullock was assigned to night watch in a bunker near the airstrip with three other Marines. He had been assigned to nightly cleaning duties, but after another Marine was injured, Bullock replaced him on night watch. Bullock took a mule (a half ton 4-wheel drive gas-powered utility cart-like vehicle) loaded with ammo and supplies and headed to his bunker.
As the midnight hour passed, North Vietnamese elite stealth troops (called “sappers” by the Americans) quietly crept through the barbed wire and infiltrated the bunker complex. Bullock’s friend, Steve Piscitelli, described the action: “We were all alert, but that doesn’t mean much because the enemy sappers were excellent. They were so quiet. They must have crawled under the wire and tossed the thing (satchel charge/explosive bag), and that was the signal for them to attack.” One satchel charge was thrown through the firing slot of Bullock’s bunker, killing him and the other three Marines instantly. Chances are, they never knew what hit them.
Piscitelli continued, “They blew up another bunker and hit one bunker with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade). Then all hell broke loose.” Waves of North Vietnamese soldiers came at the Marines. Hand-to-hand combat ensued. By dawn, five Marines had been killed, but the North Vietnamese had withdrawn with heavy casualties.
A few days later, Time Magazine reporter Wallace Terry arrived at An Hoa and started asking questions about Bullock. This was the first time the Marines at An Hoa learned that a 15-year-old kid Marine was killed during the assault. Piscitelli said, “That’s the first time we heard of it. I should’ve known Dan was 15, I should’ve guessed it.”
Bullock’s death was a hot story, at least until the next hot story caught the attention of reporters. In a newspaper account of Bullock’s death, his father was quoted as saying, “He wanted to be a pilot at first, a policeman and then a Marine. I told him over and over again that he couldn’t do nothing until he got some schooling. He said after he signed up that this was the quickest way to get an education.”
So, the Kid Marine was dead. Newspapers carried the story; it may have been reported on the news, but I don’t know that to be a fact. But one fact is true, the disrespect shown this young man was a national disgrace. Dan Bullock was transported back home and buried without a gravestone marker at Elmwood Cemetery in Goldsboro, N.C. And Bullock’s grave would remain unmarked for the next 31 years.
Talk show host Sally Jesse Raphael heard of Bullock’s story and bought him a proper headstone. An avenue in Brooklyn where he and his family lived was renamed after him in 2003. And in 2017, 48 years after the Kid Marine fell at 15 years of age in a no-win war in Southeast Asia, a historical marker was erected in his hometown of Goldsboro to commemorate his bravery and eagerness to serve his country.
A Special Forces master sergeant brought his daughters to visit Bullock’s grave each year on the Kid Marine’s birthday, Dec 21, to teach them about patriotism. Many people have now visited the grave. Bullock’s boot camp buddy, Franklin McArthur, and his Vietnam sidekick, Steve Piscitelli, have worked hard to keep Dan Bullock’s story alive. Piscitelli said of the historical marker, “It means so much to me because he was 14 when he went through boot camp. That’s heroic. I couldn’t have done that. I couldn’t have done that at 17!”
A Goldsboro resident and Vietnam Army veteran, Phil Kastner had been searching for Bullock’s grave for years after hearing his story in an online Vietnam veteran’s forum. He eventually found the grave, 2 miles from his home. Kastner has tended Bullock’s grave for years and wonders why the Kid Marine had joined, why he served, and why he had to die.
“I really wish I had met him,” he said recently.
On a personal note, I was in Vietnam at the same time the Kid Marine, Dan Bullock, lost his life. I cannot imagine myself at 14 or 15 years of age surviving Marine boot camp and then being sent over 10,000 miles from home to fight in a brutal no-quarter war like Vietnam. This kid wanted a better life; he sought that better life by joining the United States Marines, and he gave his life in that search. I, too, can say, “I really wish I had met him,” for a kid like Dan Bullock is rarely seen these days, and certainly did not deserve to rest unpeacefully for 31 years. But now, after a nation finally regained a measure of respect for Vietnam vets, well, rest in peace young man, Semper Fi, and if I ever make it to heaven, I expect to see you guarding the gates.
In 2019, 50 years after her older brother was killed in Vietnam, Gloria Bullock was asked for a comment. She simply said in a dreary voice, “He was a kid.” Yes, ma’am, he was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.