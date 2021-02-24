The Region 2 coordinator of the National League of POW/MIA Families, Susie Stephens, keeps me abreast of POW/MIA issues. Last week Susie emailed me an article written for Leatherneck Magazine in March of 1945 by Capt. Frederic Anness Scott recounting his combat experience on Iwo Jima. Capt. Scott’s article, “10 Days on Iwo Jima”, will be featured at a later date on my website.
However, within the article was a sermon delivered by Rabbi Roland B. Gittelsohn, Navy chaplain for the 5th Marine Division, during one of the religious services dedicating the 5th Marine Division cemetery March 21, 1945 on Sulfur Island (Iwo Jima). So much of his sermon applies today, almost 76 years after the dedication; these are the most profound and poignant words this journalist has ever read. The following is Rabbi Gittelsohn’s sermon, in its entirety and unedited.
“This is perhaps the grimmest and surely the holiest task we have faced since D-day. Here before us lie the bodies of comrades and friends. Men who until yesterday or last week laughed with us, joked with us, trained with us. Men who were on the same ships and went over the sides with us, as we prepared to hit the beaches on this island. Men who fought with us and feared with us. Somewhere in the plot of ground there may lie the man who could have discovered the cure for cancer. Under one of the Christian crosses, or beneath a Jewish Star of David, there may rest now a man who was destined to be a great prophet – to find the way, perhaps, for all to live in plenty, with poverty and hardship for none. Now they lie here silently in this sacred soil, and we gather to consecrate this earth in their memory.
“It is not easy to do so. Some of us have buried our closest friends here. We saw these men killed before our very eyes. Any one of us might have died in their places. Indeed, some of us are alive and breathing at this very moment only because men who lie here beneath us had the courage and strength to give their lives for ours. To speak of memory of such men as these is not easy. Of them, too, can it be said with utter truth: ‘The world will little note nor long remember what we say here. It can never forget what they did here.’
“No, our poor power of speech can add nothing to what these men and the other dead of our division who are not here have already done. All that we can even hope to do is follow their example. To show the same selfless courage in peace that they did in war. To swear that, by the grace of God and the stubborn strength and power of human will, that their sons and ours shall never suffer these pains again. These men have done their job well. They have paid the ghastly price of freedom. If that freedom be once again lost, as it was after the last war, the unforgivable blame will be ours, not theirs. So it is the living who are here to be dedicated and consecrated.
“We dedicate ourselves, first, to live together in peace the way they fought and are buried in war. Here lie men who loved America because their ancestors, generations ago, helped in her founding, and other men who loved her with equal passion because they themselves or their own fathers escaped from oppression to her blessed shores. Here lie officers and men. Negros and whites, rich men and poor – together. Here are Protestants, Catholics, and Jews – together. Here no man prefers another because of faith or despises him because of his color. Here there are no quotas on how many from each group are admitted or allowed. Among these men there is no discrimination. No prejudice. No hatred. Theirs is the highest and purest democracy.
“Any man among us the living who fails to understand that will thereby betray those who lie here dead. Whoever of us lifts his hand in hate against a brother, or thinks himself superior to those who happen to be in the minority, makes of this cemetery and of the bloody sacrifice it commemorates, an empty, hollow mockery. To this, them, as our solemn, sacred duty, do we the living now dedicate ourselves: to the right of Protestants, Catholics and Jews, of white men and Negros alike, to enjoy the democracy for which all of them here paid the price.
“To one thing more do we consecrate ourselves in memory of those who sleep beneath these crosses and stars. We shall not foolishly suppose, as did the last generation of America’s fighting men, that victory on the battlefield will automatically guarantee the triumph of democracy at home. The war, with all its frightful heartache and suffering, is but the beginning of our generation’s struggle for democracy. When the last battle has been won, there will be those at home, as there were the last time, who will want us to turn our backs in selfish isolation on the rest of organized humanity, and thus sabotage the very peace for which we fight. We promise you who lie here; we will not do that! We will join hands with Britain, China, Russia – in peace, even as we have in war, to build the kind of world for which you died.
“When the last shot has been fired, there will be those whose eyes are turned backward not forward, who will be satisfied with those wide extremes of poverty and wealth in which the seeds of another war can breed. We promise you, our departed comrades: this, too, we will not permit. This war has been fought by the common man; its fruits of peace must be enjoyed by the common man! We promise, by all that is sacred and holy, that your sons, the sons of miners and millers, the sons of farmers and workers, will inherit from your death the right to a living that is decent and secure.
“When the final cross has been placed in the last cemetery, once again there will be those to whom profit is more important than peace, who will insist with the voice of sweet reasonableness and appeasement that it is better to trade with the enemies of mankind than, by crushing them, to lose their profit. To you who sleep here silently, we give our promise: we will not listen! We will not forget that some of you were burnt with oil that came from American wells, that many of you were killed by shells fashioned from American steel. We promise that when once again men seek profit at your expense, we shall remember how you looked when we placed you reverently, lovingly, in the ground.
“This do we memorialize those who, have ceased living with us, now live within us. Thus do we consecrate ourselves, the living, to carry on the struggle they began. Too much blood has gone into this soil for us to let it lie barren. Too much pain and heartache have fertilized the earth on which we stand. We here solemnly swear: this shall not be in vain! Out of this, and from the suffering and sorrow of those who mourn this, will come – we promise – the birth of a new freedom for the sons of men everywhere. Amen.”
Rabbi Roland B. Gittelsohn: Rabbi Gittelsohn was born on May 13, 1910 in Cleveland, Ohio. Ordained in 1936, Gittelsohn was an avid pacifist as is quite evident by his sermons prior to WWII. Yet, he served in WWII believing the worldwide struggle to be a “just war” and the last resort for the good of humanity. Gittelsohn was the first Jewish Rabbi to join the fight in WWII as a chaplain for the U.S. Navy.
Assigned to the 5th Marine Division just prior to the landings on Iwo Jima, Gittelsohn provided much needed care for thousands of wounded Marine and Navy personnel during the ferocious yard-by-yard fighting on the island. He was awarded three service ribbons for his role during the battle.
Iwo Jima was the only campaign during the Pacific War that the Marines suffered more casualties than the defending Japanese. Approximately 70,000 Marines participated, of which nearly 7,000 were killed with over 20,000 wounded. The Japanese, hidden in almost impenetrable caves and entrenched positions, numbered about 18,000. Only 216 were taken as prisoners; the remaining defenders perished.
After the battle, three cemeteries were established for each division that fought there. Chaplain Warren Cuthriel, the 5th Marine Division’s Protestant chaplain, asked Rabbi Gittelsohn to deliver a sermon at the nondenominational ceremony. The Jewish Rabbi worked through the night on his sermon. Sadly, prejudice did exist as other Protestant and Catholic chaplains expressed “concerns” that a Jewish rabbi would be delivering the dedication sermon for a mostly Christian cemetery. The Rabbi avoided controversy by not delivering his sermon during the dedication but did so to a Jewish congregation at their own ceremony.
After reading Gittelsohn’s sermon, Protestant Chaplain Cuthriel was so deeply moved by the words that he forwarded a copy of Gittelsohn’s sermon to his superiors. The rest, as Leatherneck’s proclaim, is Marine history.
More receptive eyes realized the power and depth of the words Gittelsohn preached and the sermon quickly spread across the nation. From coast to coast, newspapers published the sermon in its entirety. Radio announcers read the sermon across the breadth of the nation. The Rabbi’s forward-thinking and poetic style fell on deeply touched and thunderstruck American ears.
During the “Red Scare” Joe McCarthy years, Rabbi Gittelsohn spoke out and publicly denounced the “chipping away” of civil liberties in America. Outspoken against the Vietnam War, he was considered a traitor by some yet a patriotic advocate of democracy by others, even those who disagreed with him.
In reality, Rabbi Roland Bertram Gittelsohn was a man of peace forever scarred by the horrors of war. No man of any religion, color, race or political philosophy got off Iwo Jima the same man as landed on its sulfur beaches. War, bullets and bombs do not discriminate; they just forever change the survivors.
After a long career serving his God, humanity, and his country, Rabbi Gittelsohn passed from this life on March 13, 1995.
