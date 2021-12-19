Most likely the most famous leader of the Oglala Lakota Sioux, Red Cloud was born in 1822 near the forks of the Platte River, a short distance from the modern city of North Platte, Neb. Red Cloud’s parents, Lone Man and Walks as She Thinks, died around 1925. His uncle, Old Chief Smoke, took the 3-year-old child into his own household and was a major influence in Red Cloud’s upbringing. As he grew to maturity, a very young Red Cloud clashed with neighboring Pawnee and Crow bands. The war experience he gained would be needed in the Native American battles against American expansionism.
Between 1866 and 1868, the U.S. Army fought a series of battles against Native American Plains tribes in the unsettled territories of Montana and Wyoming. The tribes banded together to form a strong alliance, including the Lakota, Arapaho, and Northern Cheyenne. In December of 1866, the Native American alliance trapped and defeated a U.S. Army unit in a battle known as the Fetterman Massacre (or the Battle of the Hundred Slain).
Capt. William Fetterman, with Capt. Frederick Brown and 79 cavalry troops and infantry, were sent from Fort Phil Kearny to chase away raiding parties. Fetterman’s unit was told to stay behind Lodge Trail Ridge. They disobeyed their orders. Fetterman ordered his unit to pursue a small group of warriors led by a Native American on an apparently injured horse. It was a trick. The horse was not injured but rode to perfection by the well-known warrior Crazy Horse. The Army unit was ambushed by more than 2,000 Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho. The Native Americans suffered 14 casualties; the entire 81-man U.S. Army unit was wiped out.
In 1867, a U.S. peace commission traveled around the Plains to evaluate the situation and gain information on how to bring peace to the territory. Unlike the ongoing deceptions of later years, the peace commission actually reported that the Native Americans had been provoked by white encroachment and the scramble for natural resources. The commission recommended certain territories be permanently allotted to the Plains Indians, plus abandon all U.S. forts and a complete withdrawal from the Lakota territory. The Native Americans agreed and settled for peace under the Treaty of Fort Laramie.
The peace was edgy, encroachment continued, as did distrust. Red Cloud traveled to Washington, D.C., in 1870 for talks with the Commissioner of Indian Affairs and President Ulysses S. Grant. Red Cloud was promised that the specifics of the Treaty of Fort Laramie would be carried out without delay. Still, food supplies to the Native Americans arrived late, in poor condition, never enough of anything, and sometimes the supplies never arrived at all.
Red Cloud refused to sign the new treaty until all the forts were gone, a new road construction stopped, all the U.S. troops pulled out, plus that the Black Hills and Big Horn would remain Native American territory and no white man could entire the territory without permission from the Sioux. The U.S. government agreed and signed the new treaty. Yet before the ink could dry on the document, gold was discovered in the Black Hills.
In 1874, Lt. Col. George Custer led a reconnaissance unit into the Black Hills. His reconnaissance mission plus the continued encroachment of miners heightened the possibility of violence. A Lakota delegation led by Red Cloud, Spotted Tail, and Lone Horn traveled to Washington, D.C., in May of 1875 to ask Grant and others to honor all the existing treaties and stop the flood of miners pouring into the Black Hills. The government offered the tribes $25,000 for the land and resettlement into what was then called Indian Territory. The Lakota’s refused, with Spotted Tail stating, “When I was here before, the President gave me my country, and I put my stake down in a good place, and there I want to stay. You speak of another country, but it is not my country; it does not concern me, and I want nothing to do with it. I was not born there. If it is such a good country, you ought to send the white men that are now in our country there and let us alone.”
The result was the Great Sioux War of 1876-77. Red Cloud kept trying to find a peaceful solution, but did not take part in the Great Sioux War. The leaders of that war were Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull. Red Cloud realized after his several trips to the White Man’s Capitol, that the power and population of the U.S. would overwhelm the Sioux and that, in the end, the Oglala and other tribes would have to seek peace or be exterminated.
Through the coming arduous years of reservation life, suffering food shortages, cheated out of beef cattle and annuities, issued inedible pork, substandard flour, low-grade sugar, coffee, and rotten tobacco, Red Cloud never gave up trying to improve the lives of his beloved Oglala Sioux. He adapted to concentration camp life without barbed wire as best he could. In 1884, Red Cloud and his entire family were baptized as Catholics.
He continuously fought against ever more of his people's land being sold, given away, or stolen from his people and other tribes. He and his wife, Mary Good Road (also known as Pretty Owl and Pretty Woman), had six children: Wears War Bonnet Red Cloud, Louise Red Cloud, Jack Red Cloud, Tells Him Red Cloud, Charges At Red Cloud, and Comes Back Red Cloud. Noted for his courage as a warrior, knack as a diplomat and leader, the peacemaker of the Oglala outlived all the Lakota leaders of the Indian Wars. He died on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 1909 at the age of 87.
Red Cloud was the most photographed Native American Indian of the 19th century. There are 128 photos in existence. The town of Red Cloud, Neb., is named in his honor. He was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2000. President John Kennedy wanted to name one of the 41 Freedom ballistic missile submarines after Red Cloud. The Pentagon blocked the idea, saying a U.S. missile submarine named Red Cloud could be misinterpreted as being pro-Communist.
Before his death, Red Cloud is quoted as saying, “They made us many promises, more than I can remember. But they kept but one… they promised to take our land… and they took it.”
* * * * *
On July 2, 1925, Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. was born as the eldest son of Mitchel Red Cloud and Lillian Red Cloud (Winneshiek). Red Cloud Jr. attended a predominantly Native American High School, Neilsville High School in Neilsville, Wis. A large percentage of the boy graduates joined the military after their graduation, but Red Cloud didn’t wait. He dropped out of high school at 16 years of age with his father’s approval and joined the United States Marines. A descendent of famous warriors and chiefs, Red Cloud entered the Marine Corps on Aug. 11, 1941. He would soon prove his mettle as a warrior.
With the outbreak of WWII, Red Cloud volunteered for and was accepted on April 14, 1942 into the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion led by Lt. Col. Evans Carlson, the famous “Carlson’s Raiders” of Guadalcanal fame and the historic “Long Patrol.” On Nov. 6, 1942, the raiders went into the jungles of Guadalcanal for a patrol lasting 28 days. Their mission was to silence Japanese artillery firing on Henderson Field (Airfield) and to engage any retreating enemy troops. The patrol killed approximately 500 Japanese soldiers.
Red Cloud fought bravely, but tropical disease took its toll. He lost 75 pounds during the “Long Patrol” and was evacuated on Dec. 4 for medical treatment. His frequent bouts with a variety of diseases led to the military’s decision to return Red Cloud to the United States. Navy doctors in San Diego offered him a medical discharge. Red Cloud refused. He recovered his health, then requested reassignment to a combat unit, which was granted.
He was assigned to Weapons Platoon, A Company, 29th Marine Regiment; 6th Marine Division. His unit landed on Okinawa on April 1, 1945 and soon engaged in fierce fighting. On May 17, Red Cloud was hit in the shoulder and evacuated to Guam. His unit fought on, until it, too, was withdrawn to Guam to prepare for the invasion of the Japanese home islands. Hiroshima and Nagasaki negated the invasion. Red Cloud, now a sergeant, was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on Nov. 9, 1945.
After the war, he wrote articles on his tribe’s traditional stories and assisted a well-known anthropologist by informing her of how child care customs of Native Americans were changing with the times. Red Cloud married and had a daughter, Annita.
In 1948, Red Cloud returned to the military after his brother was killed in an accident while serving in the peacetime Army. He wanted to keep the family name on the Army’s roster and carry on the family tradition; his mother’s ancestor had been decorated for bravery by George Washington and his father had served in the Army during WWI. Instead of the Marines, Red Cloud joined the Army. He was assigned to E Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, posted in Kyushu, Japan as part of the Army’s Occupation of Japan. His combat experience was sorely needed. All the military units in Japan were understaffed, mostly inexperienced, and short of equipment due to budgets cuts after WWII. Still a cushy type of assignment, things changed drastically on June 25, 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea. The green, undertrained, underequipped American units in Japan were the closest to the new war and therefore the first to engage the North Koreans in combat, including Red Cloud’s.
Everyone called him "Chief," of course. He was well-liked, easy going, and the men learned what they could from Red Cloud due to his combat experiences in WWII. Plus, he was ready to teach, he wanted to teach; Red Cloud knew lives depended on his combat experience. After a near-run thing around Pusan Harbor, and following McArthur’s brilliant landing at Inchon, American and allied units pushed the North Koreans all the way back to their border with China. But across the border, over a quarter million Chinese soldiers were infiltrating into North Korea across the Yalu River. Allied Intelligence failed to notice the infiltration.
Chinese prisoners were being taken; Allied intelligence ignored the news as did McArthur’s HQ, believing the Chinese were a small contingent of "volunteers." On a little hill, designated Hill 123, 5 miles north of the Chongchon River, Red Cloud and his unit dug in for the night. Their commanding officer was tense, he knew Chinese were out there, somewhere, but where, and how many?
As usual, he had Red Cloud guard the perimeter. Red Cloud had a sixth sense for enemy movement. He told one soldier, “It’s like hunting those Wisconsin deer. I can smell them coming.” He also knew the Chinese liked to swing around and attack from behind after faking a frontal assault. Red Cloud was awake and waiting for them.
Hordes of Chinese came up both sides of the hill by following the communications wire that led to E Company’s Command Post. They caught most of the men in sleeping bags and shot them where they lay. Red Cloud was the first to see them. He shouted a warning from his position to the command post then opened fire with his Browning automatic rifle. Magazine after magazine was fired into the onslaught. The G.I. feeding Red Cloud his ammunition was killed within minutes. Red Cloud took a round to his chest but kept firing.
American soldiers raised their arms to surrender; the Chinese shot them. The fight became hand-to-hand, no one knew what to do, except for Red Cloud and another Browning automatic man, Pfc. Joe Balboni. They kept the enemy in a cross fire and gave the rest of the unit time to get the hell off of Hill 123.
A medic reached Red Cloud, dressed his wounds, didn’t think the wounds were fatal, and left Red Cloud to treat other G.I.s. Red Cloud was hit again, more seriously this time. The medic returned and told Red Cloud to get off the hill or he would die there. Red Cloud refused. He got to his feet and rested the Browning automatic in the crotch of a tree; two men wrapped a web belt around Red Cloud and the tree to keep him stationary, then Red Cloud told them to run for their lives. Pfc. Balboni and Red Cloud knew they would die where they fought. The other soldiers ran down the hill, hearing the bark of the Brownings all the way down. As the surviving soldiers reached the bottom of Hill 123, both of the Browning automatic rifles fell silent. Down the hill came hundreds of Chinese, only to be met by four Quad 4s, armored vehicles with .50 caliber machine guns. They cut the attacking Chinese soldiers to pieces.
The Americans retook the hill. About 500 Chinese soldiers lay dead, many of them lying in front of the bodies of Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. and Joe Balboni.
In April of 1951, Red Cloud’s mother received her son’s Medal of Honor from General of the Army Omar Bradley. There is an Army Camp in South Korea named Red Cloud, and Red Cloud Range on Fort Benning is named after him. A park in La Crosse, Wis., was dedicated in Red Cloud’s honor, there is a Red Cloud Highway Memorial Park adjacent to the Black Hawk Powwow Grounds, plaques and monuments honor the warrior, an American Legion was renamed for him, and in 1999, the U.S. Navy named the newly commissioned Watson-class roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship the USNS Red Cloud.
“There was a camaraderie that transcends ethnicity when you serve your country overseas in wartime.”
- Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, Cheyenne, Korean War veteran -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.