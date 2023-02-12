This is the final installment of a two-part story.
On June 4, 1942, the tide of the Pacific War was altered for the remainder of the hostilities between the United States and the Empire of Japan. Naval Intelligence had expertly predicted the Japanese move on Midway Atoll. A two-and-a-half-square-mile chunk of coral and sand halfway between North America and Asia near the northernmost end of the Hawaiian Archipelago, Midway’s importance during World War II was vital enough to entice two massive fleets into a decisive battle.
The odds favored the Japanese; the element of surprise favored the Americans. The Japanese had no idea an American fleet lay in an ambush awaiting their arrival near Midway. Movies have been made by both sides of the war to confirm the importance of the battle and hundreds of books have been written on the engagement, but Bill Norberg was there aboard the American carrier USS Enterprise. This is his view of the Battle of Midway, and many more battles that followed until the war’s end.
“We returned to Pearl after the Battle of Coral Sea on May 26, refueled and rearmed, then departed Pearl on May 28 as the flagship for Rear Admiral Ray Spruance. We were sailing into an ambush position, along with the USS Hornet and USS Yorktown, to intercept a Japanese fleet heading for Midway. The Japanese struck first, hitting Midway, but they still didn’t know we were in the area. The American planes on Midway struck back but didn’t score a single hit on the Japanese fleet. Midway was severely damaged, but the runway was still operational, so the Japanese planned another attack on the island. At about the same time, an American PBY floatplane spotted the large Japanese fleet. Our carriers launched planes immediately.
“A torpedo group from the Hornet got there first, but all the planes were shot down and all the men lost, except for pilot Ensign George Gay. Ensign Gay saw the entire battle while in the ocean floating on his seat cushion. Our aerial torpedoes were defective, almost useless, and the torpedo bombers were so slow that the Japanese Zero fighters, at almost three times the speed, had easy pickings. But the Zeros were caught down low and left the sky clear for our dive bombers. Two Japanese carriers (Kaga and Akagi) were set ablaze by Enterprise dive bombers, and Yorktown dive bombers got the third (Soryu). Of the 45 slow torpedo planes launched from the three American carriers, only four returned, and two of them ditched near the carriers. Late that afternoon, planes from the Enterprise and Yorktown located the fourth Japanese carrier (Hiryu) and set her ablaze. (All four Japanese carriers were scuttled by their crews). The following day Enterprise and Hornet pilots located and sank the cruiser Mikuma, and severely damaged two other combat ships.”
We lost the Yorktown during the battle. Did you witness her sinking?
“I saw the Yorktown hit and set ablaze by enemy planes. She looked to be sinking, and her crew abandoned the ship. Then she stabilized enough for a party to go back aboard to try to save her. Our ship, the Enterprise, was not damaged. Enemy submarines were in the area, so Enterprise and Hornet set sail for Pearl. We did not see the Yorktown sink.”
Note: The USS Yorktown almost made it home. A fleet tug, the USS Vireo, arrived from Pearl Harbor to begin towing the carrier but progress was painfully slow. The destroyer USS Hammann was alongside Yorktown providing support when sailors on the Hammann spotted four enemy torpedoes heading directly at the two ships. Gunners on a 20mm anti-aircraft gun tried to explode the torpedoes to no avail. One struck the Hammann; she sank immediately. Two torpedoes slammed into Yorktown, delivering the coup de grace. At 0701 on June 7, the Yorktown rolled over and silently slipped beneath the waves. Yorktown lost 141 officers and men; the Hammann lost 80 men, the only two American ships lost during the battle. The Americans lost 362 personnel and a total of 113 planes. The Japanese losses were horrific: Four fleet aircraft carriers, one cruiser, roughly 3,050 personnel, and 272 aircraft with many of their best and most experienced aircrews. The Winds of War had shifted in America’s favor.
Norberg continued: “After Midway, we had about a two-month lull, then we went to a strange place called Guadalcanal. We were there for the Marine landing and heavily supported the Marines for a couple of weeks. The Japanese hit the airfield on Guadalcanal hard, but the Marines held on. But we got our real baptism under fire during the Battle of the Eastern Solomons.
“Around noon time, I was playing checkers with a buddy in the supply office when general quarters sounded. I sprinted to the bridge and my buddy went into the belly of the ship to his duty station. A bomb penetrated the deck and exploded inside the carrier; my buddy and 22 other sailors were vaporized. After the battle, I went back down and folded up the checkerboard and promised myself to not play checkers again until the war was over. And I didn’t.
“A second bomb hit the ammo magazine supplying a couple of 5-inch guns on starboard. Over 40 people on the gun mounts were instantly evaporated. I lost another friend on the gun mounts, they didn’t even find the body parts. I didn’t see it hit, but I had sort of a personal relationship with the third bomb. I saw a Jap plane at about 12,000 feet and noticed it had dropped a little tiny black pill. The pill got bigger and bigger until it looked like a big watermelon. Of course, the big watermelon was a bomb. I dashed back inside the bridge and took cover behind some reinforced steel. The bomb penetrated about 60 feet behind me and went down three decks, then exploded in the crease between where the island joined the flight deck structure. The three bomb hits caused serious damage, but our damage control people patched her up so we could limp back to Pearl. We shot down several enemy planes.” (The Enterprise lost 74 killed, and 96 wounded; the most heavily damaged of the American ships).
“After repairs, we left Pearl in October and headed for where we were told ‘danger is brewing.’ That ‘danger’ turned out to be the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands. The American carriers involved were the Enterprise, Hornet and Saratoga, but we never saw the Saratoga. We did battle with three Japanese carriers and damaged all of them, but only sank a light cruiser. We lost the Hornet, and the Enterprise was badly damaged by three bombs but managed to duck behind a rain squall after taking aboard planes and pilots from the Hornet. (Enterprise lost 44 men with 75 wounded). We reached Noumea, New Caledonia, on Oct. 30 for repairs, but that didn’t last long. We left on Nov. 11 with the repair crews and 75 Seabees aboard still working on repairs and headed to blunt a Japanese thrust at the Solomons Islands.”
Naval Battle of Guadalcanal: “The carrier itself was not engaged, but our pilots were. Enterprise pilots helped sink the Japanese battleship Hiei, the first Japanese battleship lost in the war, plus helped sink numerous Japanese troop transports and damaged eight more. We did what we were sent to do; break the back of the Japanese reinforcements to Guadalcanal.”
After the Battle of Guadalcanal, the Enterprise trained out of Espiritu Santo, New Hebrides, while her pilots saw action over Guadalcanal. Norberg recalled, “We got the word in May of ’43 that the Enterprise was going back to the States, the first time since June of 1940. Many of the sailors had been aboard that whole time and were anxious to see their family and friends. We pulled into Seattle on July 20. I received a 30-day leave.” (When asked if he enjoyed the leave, his answer surprised me). “It was boring! All the menfolk were off to war!”
Back in action, the Enterprise sailed to Pearl, arriving there on Nov. 6, 1943, and four days later left for the South Pacific.
Norberg said, “Yeah, we were back in action by November, but things are a bit hazy to me about those days, although I know we took part in the taking of several islands. But the real island-hopping for us began in 1944 as we worked our way up north, Saipan, Tinian, and the Philippines.”
Note: During the Battle of Makin Atoll the Enterprise introduced carrier-based night fighters to the Pacific War. One night, three of these fighters broke up a large group of land-based bombers attacking TG 50.2, which included the Enterprise. Only two of the night fighters returned. Medal of Honor recipient LCDR Edward “Butch” O’Hare was the only casualty. Orchard Field in Chicago was renamed O’Hare Field in his honor. Enterprise also participated in the strikes against Kwajalein, the large Japanese naval base at Truk Lagoon, Jaluit Atoll, Emirau Island, Yap, Ulithi, Woleai, and Palua. During the Battle of the Philippine Sea, the Enterprise sailed with TF 58. The American task force had six ships damaged; 130 planes lost along with 76 pilots and crews. The Japanese, however, lost three aircraft carriers and around 425 aircraft. During the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Enterprise planes struck all three enemy combat groups, mauling battleships and destroyers. Norberg continued with the action at Iwo Jima.
“I’ve forgotten most of the battles during that time, it was like we were in constant action. But I remember Iwo Jima vividly. We were assigned night aircraft duty with the Saratoga, but after she was torpedoed for the third time, we were the only night carrier there. We kept aircraft aloft continuously over Iwo Jima for 174 hours and fought off kamikaze attacks. It was hard for me to visualize why Japan did that. We saw suicide planes hit the carriers Bunker Hill and Franklin.”
Note: On March 19, 1945, the USS Franklin received the most casualties of any American carrier to survive the war, around 805 killed and approximately 490 wounded.
Norberg continued: “We took bomb damage on March 18, and off Okinawa, we took damage from a kamikaze. On May 14, we received our last wound of WWII. A kamikaze whizzed by the bridge like a streak of lightning and hit the forward elevator. The bomb exploded three decks below the elevator and blew the elevator 400 feet into the air. Several people were killed and many wounded (13 killed, 68 wounded), and many sailors were blown overboard. The 13-ton elevator pancaked into the water and floated and floated, allowing sailors to climb onto it until picked up by destroyers.”
A 13-ton elevator floated?
“It sure did. The elevators were primarily made of wood and reinforced with steel. One Marine named Kyle left the safety of the elevator to save a drowning man and brought him back to the safety of the floating haven. He finally received a medal in 2006 or 2007, I forget which.”
Please continue.
“Well, that put us out of action. We went back to Bremerton, Wash., for a complete overhaul. Before the carrier was repaired the war ended, so we missed the surrender in Tokyo Bay, but I doubt we’d been invited to sail into Tokyo Bay, too big of a target for reluctant Japanese. Well, that’s it, that’s my war.”
Note: Norberg was discharged before the Enterprise took part in Operation Magic Carpet, bringing our boys home. She made three trips to Europe and brought over 10,000 military people, men, and women, home to America, yet she was nearly lost at sea due to a tremendous storm. Fund-raising efforts failed to raise enough money to preserve the famed carrier as a museum or memorial. She was sold for scrap in 1958, a shameful end to the most decorated American warship in WWII.
After the war, Norberg had a go at farming, toiled in a stove factory, moved to North Carolina to work for the government, then attended college to earn a degree in accounting. He finally decided on the trucking industry and loved it.
He said, “Yeah, I really enjoyed the trucking company, but they went belly-up. I found a position in management for Belk for 15 years until I retired in 1984. How ya like that retirement, 1984 to 2023, 39 years so far and still having a merry old time. I was married for 64 years. We ran a small tax service for many years until my wife passed in 2014, but I’ve been busy traveling, doing church work, and making presentations. I’ve been overloaded with interviews for 30 years, but my real love is speaking to the kids, school students, letting a new generation know the price of freedom.”
Author’s note: As commander of the Atlanta WWII Round Table, I invited Bill to speak to our members. He did so on Jan. 21, 2023. We had over 130 in attendance to hear his last public presentation. Bill informed me, “At 100 years of age, it’s time to retire, for a third time, or fourth, I forget which.” Enjoy your retirement, sailor.
