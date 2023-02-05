This is part one of a two-part series.

The USS Enterprise (CV-6) aircraft carrier of WWII fame was the seventh U.S. Navy vessel of the same name. Launched in 1936, she was one of only three carriers commissioned before World War II to survive the war. She and her brave crew participated in more major engagements than any other United States ship, earning her the distinction as the most decorated U.S. ship in WWII. A recipient of 20 battle stars, her fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft guns downed 911 enemy planes, sunk 71 ships, and damaged and/or destroyed 192 more.

Pete Mecca is a Vietnam veteran. He is host of a weekly radio program on veterans. The program airs Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at americaswebradio.com.

