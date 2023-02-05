This is part one of a two-part series.
The USS Enterprise (CV-6) aircraft carrier of WWII fame was the seventh U.S. Navy vessel of the same name. Launched in 1936, she was one of only three carriers commissioned before World War II to survive the war. She and her brave crew participated in more major engagements than any other United States ship, earning her the distinction as the most decorated U.S. ship in WWII. A recipient of 20 battle stars, her fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft guns downed 911 enemy planes, sunk 71 ships, and damaged and/or destroyed 192 more.
She was the only American carrier to be involved in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Winging home to Pearl on a peaceful Sunday morning, 18 Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bombers from the Enterprise arrived over Pearl during the Japanese attack. Seven were shot down by Japanese fighters or fell victim to friendly fire. Eight airmen were killed; two were wounded. On full alert and nervous war footing around 200 nautical miles from Pearl Harbor, at 17:00 Enterprise received an erroneous report that a Japanese carrier was southwest of her present location. She was ordered to launch an air attack against the enemy vessel immediately.
The air attack consisted of six Wildcat fighters, 18 Devastator torpedo bombers, and six Dauntless dive bombers. Unable to locate the phantom enemy carrier, all the planes returned to the Enterprise except for the six F4F Wildcat fighters. Diverted to a devastated Pearl Harbor, the six Wildcats expected arrival had been broadcasted to all the ships and anti-aircraft units in the area. Not surprisingly, however, arriving at night triggered panic firing by exhausted and angry anti-aircraft units. Three Wildcats were shot down, killing the pilots while another Wildcat ran out of fuel and the pilot was forced to bail out.
On Dec. 10, 1941, Enterprise garnered her revenge for the misfortunes of war. She was the first American ship to sink a full-sized enemy vessel when her aircraft attacked and sank the Japanese submarine I-70.
The Japanese reported Enterprise sunk at least three times during the war, earning her the nicknames Lucky E, The Big E, The Grey Ghost, and The Galloping Ghost. On the bridge of “The Galloping Ghost” performing as the captain’s yeoman was Bill Norberg, who witnessed the entire Pacific War as few did, yet is still with us to tell his story. At 100 years of age, Norberg related his duty aboard the Enterprise as best he could, as best as he recalled, as best a 19-year-old sailor could absorb the horrors of war. Indeed, it was my honor to interview Bill Norberg, a national treasure. (I suggest the reader research information on the USS Enterprise; her detailed service cannot be covered in a newspaper article).
Asked about his childhood, Norberg replied, “I was born in 1922 in a town of 72 inhabitants called Leamington, Wis. Dad worked in Chicago during the week while mom took care of us seven kids and we worked the farm. When the Great Depression hit, Dad lost his job as a maintenance man at Wrigley Field. Without a job and no money, the situation broke up the family. My older brother and I were sent to a children’s home in Princeton, Ill. We lived there for five years. We didn’t like it. Life was too regimented, time passed too slowly, and the superintendent didn’t like us, so there’s no need to talk about that.”
“In 1934 my brother and I hopped a bus in Chicago and headed to Hubbardston, Mass. Our dad had another farm by then and we helped raise cabbage, potatoes, chickens and strawberries; we picked blueberries and grew green beans. It was hard work, but that kind of hard work toughens up a guy. Our crops were healthy for us, so perhaps that’s why I’ve made it 100 years on this side of the grass.”
When asked why he joined the Navy, Norberg responded, “A friend of mine was in the Navy and stirred my interest in sailing the seven seas with his tall tales while home on leave. I joined in February of 1941 for a six-month cruise.”
Tell us about your training and eventual assignment to the USS Enterprise.
“I took basic in Newport, R.I., and I don’t have any complaints about basic. I was a good kid, agreeable and obedient; and I wanted to learn. It was sort of exciting, in my opinion, I mean, the barracks were overcrowded so 140 of us bunked aboard the old sailing vessel, the USS Constitution. Low ceilings, however, it was a head-knocker experience. After basic, I was sent on a five-day train trip to San Diego, Calif., for a 14-week course in communications. Two of us were in a constant battle for top honors. After 13 weeks, we were ordered into a big room for a short-arm inspection. You are aware of the meaning of a short-arm inspection, right?”
I am, please continue.
“Good. Anyway, my competitor for top honors had contracted a socially communicated gift via a lady of the evening and was set back for three weeks due to his fondness for the fairer sex. So, I was the honor graduate in signaling and radio communications, given the title of yeoman and assigned to the Enterprise. What a thrill that was.”
Tell us about boarding the Enterprise.
“I left San Diego on an old troop transport in August of 1941 for a seven-day cruise to Pearl Harbor. When the Enterprise came in, I went aboard. Wow! What a ship! I wondered where the swimming pool was! It was good duty, and I loved Hawaii. We’d be at sea for seven to 10 days on maneuvers, practicing takeoff and landings, gunnery, an exciting adventure for a 19-year-old sailor. We went to sea on Nov. 28 to deliver 12 Marine pilots and their planes to Wake Island. Little did we know they would soon be fighting for their lives.
“We were due back in Pearl on Saturday, Dec. 6, but got held up by a terrible storm. The rough sea was bad enough on the Enterprise, but those poor little destroyers, man, they took a beating. When the storm passed, we refueled the destroyers and headed for Pearl. We were still about 200 miles out from Pearl when we received the message at 0755 on Sunday, ‘Air raid Pearl Harbor, this is no drill.’ Had the Enterprise been in port on Dec. 7, we’d been the major target. Many of us, including me, probably would not have made it. An additional 2,000 or more fatalities would have been added to the list.”
Tell us about arriving in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 8.
“We pulled into Pearl Harbor at about 0800 Monday morning. What I remember the most and will never forget was the smell. The burning ships, burning paint, oil still burning atop the water, the smell of death and destruction, the disgusting smell of war. The ships were still aflame, sunk or sinking. You could feel the doom and gloom. The battleship had died as the supreme war vessel to be replaced with the floating city of an aircraft carrier. It normally took us 24 hours to reprovision, rearm, and refuel. Admiral Halsey ordered every able-bodied sailor aboard to help, and we did, and we were back at sea in seven hours searching for the enemy.”
During January 1942, the Enterprise protected convoys to Samoa, and February saw her attached to Task Force 8, raiding Wotje, Kwajalein and Maloelap in the Marshall Islands. She received credit for sinking three Japanese ships, damaging eight more, and destroying several enemy planes and ground installations. A counterattack by the Japanese only caused minor damage to the “Big E.”
Norberg recalled, “When we put back into Pearl in late February, we received a rousing welcome. Sailors were waving their shirts and mops, whooping and hollering, it was as if we’d won the war. It made us feel good that we’d bloodied the nose of the Japanese.”
April 18 — The USS Hornet launches 16 B-25 Mitchel medium bombers from its flight deck in bad weather to bomb targets in Japan. The famous Doolittle Raid was underway, and there as an escort and task force protector was the Enterprise and Bill Norberg.
Norberg recalled, “We watched those big bombers taking off. The first plane took off when the bow was up in the heavy seas, so it had no problems. The 2nd plane took off when the bow was down, its wings touched the waves, and we thought he was a goner, but he finally got the big bomber airborne. We all cheered; we cheered even more when we got the good news that they had reached Tokyo.”
May 1942: After Navy communications Intelligence discovered a Japanese plan to invade Port Moresby in New Guinea and Tulagi in the Solomon Islands, the Enterprise was hastily dispatched to the Coral Sea to join the USS Lexington and USS Yorktown in the first carrier-to-carrier combat in naval history. The ships never gained sight of each other; the battle was fought by flyboys in their flying machines. The Lexington was damaged beyond the skills of her damage crew and had to be scuttled. The Yorktown was heavily damaged but managed to limp back to Pearl Harbor for major repairs. The Japanese lost the light carrier Shoho, and the big fleet carrier Shokaku was heavily damaged. The battle of Coral Sea is considered a “draw” by military historians, but the Japanese Navy had been stopped for the first time, as had their invasion plans.
The Enterprise was one day late for the battle, the only major battle she missed during the entire war. But next on the horizon was a small but crucial island with more gooney birds than military personnel yet destined to be the turning point of the Pacific War in a do-or-die battle called Midway.
