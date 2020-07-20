CONYERS — A new mural with the message “Greetings from Conyers” depicting unique attributes and attractions throughout the Conyers-Rockdale community is now a permanent fixture in the Conyers arts scene.
The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts (CRCA) was the recipient of a Vibrant Communities Grant awarded by the Georgia Council for the Arts last fall, based on its application to create a mural celebrating the history and culture of Conyers and Rockdale County. A trend in recent years is the creation of murals in historic Olde Town Conyers, and this latest is the largest, and arguably most colorful, to date, on the south side of Dockett Income Tax located at 941 S. Main St.
CRCA once again collaborated with students of Professor Joseph Norman at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art and their “Color the World Bright” program to design and paint the 70-foot-long mural, the largest in the program’s history. Students previously restored “ghost” Coca-Cola and Walker-Owens Furniture signs on The Pointe at 939 Railroad St. in Olde Town and have created and restored murals in other Georgia cities including Madison, Hartwell, Greensboro and Athens. This mural project featured the talents of Color the World Bright Program manager Katie Eidson and assistance from students at Hills Academy in Rockdale County.
CRCA staff, city of Conyers staff and Barbara Dockett, owner of Dockett Income Tax, formed a committee in early 2020 to brainstorm and submit ideas to include in the mural that the Color the World Bright team put to paper. A total of 8 students worked in the extreme heat the week of July 13-18 to paint the mural that highlights the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, Olde Town streetscapes and celebrations, cherry blossoms, the area’s trail system, the Georgia International Horse Park, and the future of the community depicted in children reading and learning.
“What was once a bland brick wall has been transformed into a vibrant depiction of who and what our community is by these talented students under the direction of Professor Norman and Katie Eidson,” said CRCA Executive Director Shelli Siebert. “It is our hope that this latest art installation will be a place where residents will take their family photos to commemorate special occasions, as a backdrop for photo sessions and a warm welcome to all who visit and frequent Olde Town Conyers.”
Siebert was instrumental in coordinating with several businesses, organizations and individuals to donate in-kind goods and services to bring the mural to fruition including: the Georgia Council for the Arts, Barbara Dockett, the city of Conyers, Premier Platforms, Hampton Inn Conyers, Cowan ACE Hardware (Green Street location), AWAKE Coffee Community, Vince and Cyndi Evans, Jamie Cabe, Marty Jones and Mike Siebert.
“This mural will be a point of pride for our community for years to come thanks to the hard work, generous donations and dedication of our sponsors and community partners,” said Siebert.
The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts is the only source of high quality, diverse performing and visual art programs for the general public in Rockdale County. CRCA maintains a vision that the Conyers Rockdale community is enriched by human connection, creative expression, and celebration. For more information on the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, visit www.conyersarts.org, its social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or call 770-922-3143.
