COVINGTON —The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying the suspect involved in a physical assault outside a Salem Road restaurant.
At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, an unidentified male suspect physically assaulted a victim in front of Susie’s Best Wings on Salem Road. The male suspect then left the scene of the incident in a white Audi — possibly a sport utility vehicle — with an unidentified female driver, as seen in the surveillance video.
If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact NCSO Investigator Clinton French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429. Informants can remain anonymous.
