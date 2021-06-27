CONYERS — Mayor Vince Evans announced Tuesday he intends to seek a second term as mayor of Conyers in the Nov. 2 municipal elections. Evans served 18 years on the Conyers City Council before being elected mayor in 2017.
“It has been my distinct honor to serve Conyers as mayor, and I am humbly asking for the opportunity to continue to serve,” said Evans. “Even with all of the difficulties associated with the pandemic, we’ve made a great deal of progress in our continued efforts in moving Conyers forward.”
One example of the city’s success, said Evans, is the new City Hall, which opened in December 2020.
“We broke ground in July 2019 and as the building’s steel structure was being erected, the pandemic hit,” Evans said. “However, we worked with the builder to keep construction going in a safe and timely fashion. In the end, we have a City Hall our residents can be proud of that was finished on-time and under budget.”
Evans said he worked cohesively with the City Council and staff to respond in a proactive, steady manner to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to early preparation, the city of Conyers did not have to shut down essential services or lay off any employees.
Evans noted that being a pharmacist was beneficial while listening to the science to help him make appropriate decisions pertaining to the health and safety of citizens. As a business owner, he understood the need to help the local economy by providing assistance or reducing restrictions whenever possible.
“I don’t have to tell anyone how tough this past year was on all of us,” Evans said, “but I am proud of the work our health care heroes have done to combat the virus and the work our city employees have done to maintain the high degree of service our citizens have come to expect, even in spite of the circumstances. As our local businesses continue to work towards full recovery, I encourage all of our residents to get vaccinated so that we can get back out there and help these businesses to come roaring back.”
Evans said he remains committed to making economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic a primary goal in a second term. He pledged to focus on the development of areas such as the historic Olde Town district that has been one the hallmarks of his time in office.
“I’ve lived in Conyers for 42 years, so I know how special Olde Town is to all of us,” said Evans. “We’ve enhanced the area with works like the ‘Greetings From Conyers’ mural, specialty lighting, and creating an ‘entertainment zone,’ which are among the many projects that have attracted customers, businesses and economic opportunity.”
Evans said the city has also taken a proactive approach to reducing the city’s crime rate.
“We have one of the best trained and hardest working police departments in Georgia here in Conyers,” Evans said. “Crime was down 28% in 2020, which is the lowest it’s been in 14 years. Compared to the previous year, the crime rate has fallen six out of the past seven years, and I intend to keep that excellent record going while ensuring that our officers remain professional and fair to all of our citizens.”
Evans also noted keeping his commitment to helping the community respond to the issue of diversity with the establishment of the Diversity and Inclusion Board as well as actively participating in the Courageous Conversations initiative that addresses difficult issues head-on with the community’s youth.
Evans and his wife Cyndi have lived in Conyers since 1979, where he previously owned and operated his own pharmacy and still works part-time for the Beasley Drug Company in Olde Town. He and his wife have two adult children and are members of Conyers First United Methodist Church.
