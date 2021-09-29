Virtual Conyers City Council forum set for Oct. 4

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Branch NAACP is hosting a candidate forum for the Conyers City Council elections on Monday, Oct. 4.
The 7 p.m. event will be virtual via Zoom. The meeting ID is 84077808522 and the passcode is 754477.
Candidates in two contested City Council races who have agreed to partipate are: District 1 — Eric Fears and Leslie Lambert; District s, Post 1 — Charles Bryant, Jason Cosby and Josie Giles. Mayor Vince Evans, who is unopposed in his bid for a second term, is expected to be on hand for brief remarks.
Fears and Lambert are vying for the seat now held by long-time incumbent Cleveland Stroud, who announced earlier this summer that he would not seek re-election.
Bryant, Cosby and Giles are running for the seat previously held by Blair Barksdale. The seat became vacant last year when Barksdale resigned after moving out of the city.
Oct. 4 is the last day for city residents to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 12 at the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B. The Rockdale County Board of Elections Office conducts the city election and is available to answer any questions about the upcoming election by contacting 770-278-7333 or visiting rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
