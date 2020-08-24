CONYERS - Rockdale County Commissioners Sherri Washington and Dr. Doreen Williams are raising questions about a $297,000 contract Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. wants to give to an Atlanta company to supervise children of county government workers while they attend virtual classes.
Nesbitt is proposing that Atlanta-based Positive Outcomes LLC be awarded the contract to supervise the children in classrooms at Johnson Park while they do virtual learning, so that county employees would not have to miss work while their children learn at home.
The $297,000 would come from the county's $3.9 million received from the federal CARES Act to provide assistance to communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Positive Outcomes ran Nesbitt's five-day summer youth enrichment program in 2019, with rising sixth-graders attending the program at the J.P. Carr Community Center.
But Washington and Williams are saying the contract was never put out for bid nor was it presented to them for ratification by Nesbitt. In addition, they are wondering why money was spent for computers and desk shields and the use of the Johnson Park Recreation Center for the program, stating the BOC never approved the expenditures or the use of the building.
Washington and Williams said they first heard about the contract after seeing a flier inviting parents who had pre-registered their children to attend an open house on Aug. 20.
Washington added that she wants to help county employees caught between needing to work and needing to be home with their children during virtual learning, but would rather give them vouchers they can use to provide their own supervision, rather than giving nearly $300,000 to one company.
The contract remains in limbo until the BOC can decide what needs to be done.
