The second of four virtual Wellness Expos presented by the Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen and Southern Regional Medical Center, along with supporting sponsors and preferred vendors, will be held June 17, providing the community with a venue for health and medical information and insight.
In addition to presenting sponsor Southern Regional Medical Center, GUIDE Inc. is a preferred sponsor. Preferred vendors are Ingles, Healing Rise Up Solutions and CareSource. Kim Golden of Southern Regional will emcee the virtual event.
During the virtual event, participants will hear from four Southern Regional Medical Center physicians as well as Amira Abdulhafic, MPH, CP, program coordinator for GUIDE Inc. Topics for the expo include general surgery, emergency medicine, cardiology, physical medicine and rehabilitation and mental health.
Pre-register for the expo to win gift cards, food gift certificates, and tickets to Fernbank Museum of Natural History. To register, go to www.thewellnessexpo.com. Registration is free.
Additional dates for virtual Wellness Expos are Sept. 16 and Nov. 18.
Presenting physicians include:
• Nidhi Khanna, DO, General Surgery
Dr. Nidhi Khanna is a general surgeon who is board-certified by American Board of Osteopathic Surgeons. Khanna earned her medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, N.Y. She went on to complete her general surgery residency at Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J., and it was during her residency that she earned a Letter of Commendation and was honored with the Resident Teaching Award.
Providing high quality care using the latest in surgical technology is Khanna’s passion. When appropriate, she offers her patients minimally invasive procedures including laparoscopic (LAP-RO-SCOPIC) and robotic surgery options. It is her individualized attention and dedication to each patient that adds to Khanna’s success in patient care excellence.
• Michael Serotoff, MD, Emergency Medicine
Dr. Michael Serotoff is a physician in Southern Regional’s busy Emergency Department. Board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, Serotoff earned his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, N.Y.. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y., and a fellowship in emergency medicine at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System in Manhasset, N.Y.
A skilled emergency medicine physician, Serotoff is an expert in handling conditions of urgent and emergent situation for patients of all ages. Completing both his residency and fellowship in hospitals that were high-volume, level one trauma facilities, prepared him well to respond to the emergent situations he faces every day at Southern Regional.
Overseeing cases that range from cardiac distress and stroke to fractures, lacerations and other acute conditions, Serotoff’s life-saving decisions make him a critical member of the hospital’s Emergency Department team.
• Vikram Mandadi, MD, Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Vikram Mandadi is an interventional cardiologist who is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed his medical education at Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Karnataka, India. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn, N.Y. He then completed two fellowships – one in cardiovascular disease and one in interventional cardiology – at Richmond University Hospital Center in Staten Island, N.Y. During these fellowships, he was chief cardiology fellow.
Mandadi specializes in coronary interventions and is proficient in peripheral vascular interventions. Of special note – Mandadi is one of the pioneer cardiologists in the Atlanta area who specialize in the transradial approach to cardiac catheterization and coronary angioplasty – which means it is performed through the wrist. He prides himself on not only being a leader in his field, but on focused individualized, compassionate care for every patient.
Mandadi is a physician with Emory Southern Heart Specialists and is the chief medical officer at Southern Regional Medical Center. In addition, he is the medical director of Southern Regional’s award-winning, accredited Chest Pain Center.
William J. Rivers, III, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Dr. William Rivers is a physiatrist – a doctor who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation – and is board-eligible for the American Board of Family Medicine. A Georgia native, he graduated from Clayton State University and earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. Rivers completed a general surgery internship at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Spartanburg, S.C., and his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. And before he did all of that, Dr. Rivers served six years in the United States Marine Corps.
Rivers’ practice focuses on restoring patients’ ability to perform normal, daily activities so they can return to a higher quality of life. He works with patients who may have experienced a stroke, spinal cord injury, amputation, brain injury, joint replacement, neurological disorder, burns, or bone breaks and fractures. Rivers works with a team of therapist to develop individualized patient treatment plans that focuses on helping patients regain their independence.
Dedicated to his field, Rivers has a private practice in Kennesaw and is the Medical Director of Southern Regional’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit and Outpatient Rehabilitation services. Additionally, he has been a volunteer with Project Healing Waters – a non-profit organization dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing.
Amira Abdulhafid, MPH, CP, Program Coordinator at GUIDE Inc.
Amira Abdulhafid serves as a program coordinator for suicide prevention. She joined GUIDE in June of 2019. Amira focuses on increasing awareness and resources for suicide prevention, including evidence-based suicide prevention trainings, such as QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) and Youth Mental Health First Aid.
Before joining GUIDE, Abdulhafid worked as a workforce administration analyst for a global logistics company. She also served in the Peace Corps as a youth development volunteer in Honduras, where she facilitated education and prevention programs.
Abdulhafid is an Atlanta native. She received her bachelor of arts in Spanish with a creative writing minor at Georgia College & State University. After returning home from the Peace Corps, Abdulhafid earned a master of public health at Georgia State University. She interned at AID Atlanta where she assisted in educating the community regarding their sexual health. Abdulhafid currently volunteers for Empowerment Resource Center at their health outreach events. Abdulhafid is passionate about building relationships and sharing knowledge and education to create a healthier community.
In her free time, Abdulhafid enjoys being around her fur babies with a good book, game nights with friends and is always planning her next travel adventures! You can reach Abdulhafid at 678-377-4134 or amira@guideinc.org.
Southern Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary serving Clayton County and the surrounding southern crescent communities and its fifth anniversary as a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation hospital. Southern Regional is a licensed 331-bed not-for-profit hospital with an Emergency Department with the capacity to treat 45 patients. Southern Regional provides primary and specialty care services including: Heart and Vascular, Advanced Imaging, Surgery and Robotic Surgery, Orthopedics, Neuroscience Services, Senior Care Services, Sleep Diagnostics, Rehabilitation, Weight Loss Management and Surgery, Wound Care and Hyperbarics, Women’s Health and Maternity Services and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care. Additionally, the hospital offers an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI and a Certified Primary Stroke Center.
