CONYERS – In an effort to clean up and further beautify the county, Rockdale County Government invites members of the community to join in the Chairman’s Countywide Cleanup event on Sat., May 1 at 8 a.m., with check-in and registration at 1400 Parker Road in Conyers.
The Chairman’s Countywide Cleanup event will involve the efforts of Rockdale County officials, department directors and staff along with citizen volunteers helping to collect litter, tires and other debris around the community for 8 hours on a beautiful spring Saturday.
“Through this event, we are letting the members of the community know that we share their same interest in the beautification of Rockdale,” Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said. “Together we can all share a part in maintaining the aesthetically pleasing Rockdale we desire, therefore, increasing the quality of life.”
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and staff invite civic and neighborhood groups, businesses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches, youth groups, individuals, and families to participate in the Chairman’s Countywide Cleanup. Volunteers are asked to arrive promptly at 8 a.m. for check in and safety briefing. Volunteers should arrive in appropriate attire for the cleanup which includes long pants and close-toed shoes.
Following check in and safety briefing, volunteers will then be given safety supplies including garbage bags, gloves and brightly-colored safety vests. Groups will be assigned to transport all volunteers to cleanup destinations. Lunch will be provided. This event will adhere to CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided.
Registration is required at https://rockdalecountyga.gov/countywide-cleanup-registration/. The deadline to pre-register is Monday, April 26. For questions or more information, call 770-278-8413 or email mike.kinlein@rockdalecountyga.gov.
