KCNB seeking volunteers for Great American Cleanup on March 24

Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to clean up roadside litter during the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest annual community improvement program. KNB’s kickoff event will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington, rain or shine.

Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, Brown Bridge Road location, will provide biscuits for volunteers. Longhorn Steakhouse will provide bottled water, and KNB will provide T-shirts (for the first 500 registrants), gloves, and garbage bags.

