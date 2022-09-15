Keep Newton Beautiful needs volunteers for Rivers Alive

COVINGTON — Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to help clean up local rivers, lakes, and streams on Sept. 24. KNB helps sponsor Rivers Alive each fall, with more than 400 people participating at each event. This river cleanup event is designed to bring awareness to water pollution prevention and solutions for water pollution problems, while actively removing litter from local waterways.  

The Newton County Rivers Alive event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington. They should wear shoes and long pants. Volunteers will receive T-shirts and free breakfast, while supplies last. They will split into teams and go to local streams, lakes and rivers to clean.

