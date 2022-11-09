CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties voted to keep their incumbent state senators and representatives in office in Tuesday night's balloting.

Republican state Senator Brian Strickland won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, winning with 61.56% of the vote over Democrat Kacy D. Morgan, with 38.44%.

