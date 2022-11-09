CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties voted to keep their incumbent state senators and representatives in office in Tuesday night's balloting.
Republican state Senator Brian Strickland won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, winning with 61.56% of the vote over Democrat Kacy D. Morgan, with 38.44%.
Despite the win, Strickland lost in his home county of Henry, with 48.24% to Morgan’s 51.76%. However, he won by wide margins in Morgan (76.02%), Walton (75.24%) and Newton (63.02%) counties.
Democrat state Senator Tonya Anderson faced opposition from Republican Melanie Williams in her bid for re-election to the state Senate District 43 seat. Anderson won big with 75.05% of the vote to Williams’ 24.95% and carried the portions of DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton counties in her district.
In the state House District 114 race to replace retiring Rep. Dave Belton, Newton County’s Tim Fleming won easily with 70.94% of the vote to Democrat Malcolm Adams’ 29.06%. Fleming carried the district in Jasper, Newton and Morgan counties by wide margins.
In the race for the District 95 state House seat, incumbent Democrat Dar’shun Kendrick won by a wide margin with 79.07% of the vote, compared to 20.93% for Republican challenger Dexter Dawston. Kendrick won easily in the portions of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Rockdale in her district.
Vote totals are not final until the elections are certified in each county.
Area incumbent legislators who faced no opposition in the General Election were:
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.