CONYERS – The Consulate General of France in Atlanta will decorate World War II veteran Wade Hayes of Conyers, Georgia with the Legion of Honor, France’s highest merit, during a ceremony at the Remington House in Conyers at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, including individuals who have contributed to the country professionally, as well as veterans such as the Americans who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil.
President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron designates the recipients of the Legion of Honor. Hayes will be decorated by the Consul General of France in Atlanta, Vincent Hommeril.
Hayes entered into active service in the U.S. Army on April 9, 1943. He received basic training at Fort Blanding in Florida and additional training in Ireland. As a rifleman - platoon sergeant of the Fifth Army Company B 2nd Infantry, Hayes participated in the Normandy, Northern France and Ardennes-Rhineland-Central Europe military campaigns. Notably, he participated in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Hayes was wounded two times, in France and in Germany.
Some of the best-known American recipients of the Legion of Honor include Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur and, as an institution, the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Remington House is located at 1504 Renaissance Drive in Conyers.