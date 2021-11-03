The entrance to the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial features the “Freedom Walk” centerpiece, which consists of five soldiers representing each branch of the military and each of the five wars America has fought in during the 20th and 21st centuries holding up a globe of the world on their shoulders.
CONYERS — Walk of Heroes will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial park in Conyers.
The purpose of Veterans Memorial Park is to foster a common understanding of the sacrifices and uncommon dedication of veterans and their families. The public is invited to attend the Veterans Day ceremony to honor and remember all local veterans for their service and sacrifices to our country.
Mike Roby, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veterans, will be the keynote speaker during the event. Coming from a family with a history of military service, Roby is a graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy Class 38 and served 22 years in the U.S. Army. He began his military career in 1971, serving in aviation and infantry units in Germany and Korea. Roby also served at U.S. Army Forces Command Headquarters at Fort McPherson, Georgia and at the Department of the Army Headquarters in Alexandria, Va. He retired as a sergeant major in June 1994.
After retiring from the Army, Roby joined the Georgia Department of Veterans Services in 1994. He was appointed the Commissioner of Veterans Service in 2015. In January 2021, he was selected as the 130th inductee of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
Each year, Walk of Heroes hosts a ceremony on Veterans Day that honors local veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Services. Walk of Heroes serves to remind residents that freedom isn’t free and the memorial park provides a serene place to reflect on how the service men, women and their families endured hardship, separation and sacrifice to bring peace and justice around the world.
Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial Park is located inside Black Shoals Park at 2825 Black Shoals Road, Conyers. For more information, visit www.walkofheroes.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
