CONYERS — The Walk of Heroes Memorial Day Ceremony is set for May 29 at 11 a.m. on the main stage at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial.
The keynote speaker for the observance will be Maj. Gen. Les J. Carroll, retired U.S. Army.
Musical selections will be presented by the 116th Army Band.
Maj. Gen. Les Carroll serves as commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) in New Orleans, La. The 377th TSC is the largest command in the U.S. Army Reserve, with more than 36,000 soldiers, over 900 civilians and 442 units in 39 states. He took command in August 2014. Prior to this assignment, he served as the chief of staff, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, N.C., from July 2012 until June 2014. He was commissioned a second lieutenant of Infantry from the University of Georgia Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) in 1978 and began his military career at Fort Benning.
Carroll’s command assignments include the 445th Chemical Detachment (Reconnaissance) (Special Forces), Columbus; 401st Chemical Company (Smoke Generator), Rome; 318th Chemical Company (Decontamination), Birmingham, Ala., deploying the unit to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm; 457th Chemical Battalion, Greenville, S.C.; and the 415th Chemical Brigade, Greenville, S.C. Following brigade command, he served on active duty as G-3 and then chief of staff for the 81st Regional Readiness Command, Birmingham. In April 2007, he became the deputy chief of staff for Operations, G-3, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Ft. McPherson. He was promoted to brigadier general in March 2009 and served as the deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Reserve Command. In October 2009, he took command of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas.
Carroll deployed with the 4th ESC in May 2011 and served as the Commanding General of the Joint Sustainment Command –Afghanistan, from July 2011 to May 2012.
Carroll received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La. His military schools include the Infantry Officer Basic Course; Chemical Officer Advanced Course; the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (Pershing Award), and the U.S. Army War College. He is a National Security Studies Fellow, Syracuse University.
His decorations and awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Ranger Tab.
The Walk of Heroes Veterans Memorial is located at 3001 Black Shoals Road, Conyers. In case of rain, the event will be held at First Baptist Church of Conyers, 2100 Ga. Highway 138, Conyers.
For more information, visit www.walkofheroes.org.
