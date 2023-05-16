150408-A-NF016-003.JPG

Maj. Gen. Les J. Carroll

CONYERS — The Walk of Heroes Memorial Day Ceremony is set for May 29 at 11 a.m. on the main stage at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial.

The keynote speaker for the observance will be Maj. Gen. Les J. Carroll, retired U.S. Army.

