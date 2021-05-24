CONYERS — The Walk of Heroes will honor the memory of fallen soldiers with a Memorial Day ceremony featuring remarks by Rockdale native Chaplain, Lt. Col. Stacey L. Hanson.
The event is scheduled for May 31, 11 a.m., at the Walk of Heroes, 3001 Black Shoals Road Conyers. The program will also feature the singing of the National Anthem by Rockdale native and world-renowned opera singer Theresa Hamm-Smith.
Hanson is the son of Lillis Brown, who serves as a volunteer for the Walk of Heroes. Hanson is a licensed and ordained elder and certified professional educator who has served eight unique United Methodist churches in North and South Georgia and South Carolina for over 18 years as pastor in charge and chief administrative officer. In additon, he is the division chief of Plans, Programs and Training, Headquarters, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base. He assists and advises the command chaplain with career field management tasks such as recruiting, commissioning, and training, and directs the total force Chaplain Candidate Program.
Brown said it is particularly gratifying to have Rockdale natives Hamm-Smith and Hanson take part in the Memorial Day program.
“We are also excited to host our program post-pandemic,” she said. “We had to cancel the November Veterans Day program because of the pandemic and weather. We want our community to know about the veterans park and that it will be open, albeit the county parks are closed.”
