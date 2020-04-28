MONROE – Charles DeLorenzo, 46, of Monroe was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children for alleged possession of child pornography.
An investigation into DeLorenzo by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began after information was received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible upload and possession of child pornography by DeLorenzo to a cloud-based storage application.
DeLorenzo was taken into custody by the GBI with the assistance of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Walton County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.