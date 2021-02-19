MONROE — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a Walton County fire that occurred at her home on the morning of Feb. 17.
According to the state Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Lauren Macke, 28, has been charged with second degree arson in connection with a fire at her home at 5262 Meridian Lake Drive in Monroe.
“Our investigators found two areas of fire origin and, upon further examination of the scene, determined no accidental cause,” said Commissioner John King. “After interviewing the owner of the home, Ms. Macke, a warrant was taken out for her arrest.”
Macke was arrested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in the Walton County Jail. Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division assisted the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Department with this investigation.
