...SLEET MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS...
Bands of light to moderate rain moving across North and Central
Georgia will continue through this evening. Sleet may mix in at
times but no accumulation of ice is expected. Patchy light freezing
rain will also be possible for elevations higher than 2000 feet.
Locations impacted include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Newnan, Douglasville,
Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Canton, McDonough, Cartersville, Decatur,
Fayetteville, Calhoun, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington and Dallas.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain,
wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late
Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range
from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and
central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated
with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30
to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher
terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is
the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are
traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack
extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become
stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your
pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.
&&
COVINGTON — As Georgia experiences some of the coldest weather in years, plans to operate a warming shelter in Covington have hit a snag.
Newton County and the city of Covington earlier this month entered into an agreement to operate a warming shelter inside the city limits. The expectation at that time was that the shelter would be located at the Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter on Turner Lake Circle operated by Rainbow Covenant Ministries Pastor Clara Lett.
However, Lett said this week that the facility where the warming center was to be located is still undergoing repairs from tornado damage two years ago and does not have a certificate of occupancy. She said the Covington Housing Authority, which is overseeing the work, said the building won’t be ready for occupancy until the end of January.
In order to meet the needs of the homeless, Lett set up a warming center at the Rainbow Covenant Ministries Church at 9 Hemlock St. in Porterdale. However, that move has run afoul of Porterdale zoning laws because the church does not have a permit to operate a shelter there. Lett said she has submitted an application for a temporary permit for the shelter, but in the meantime she is receiving daily citations because of the zoning violation.
Lett said Monday that five or six people a night had been housed at the warming center in Porterdale over the previous few days. Temperatures have gotten colder since then.
Newton County took the lead role in contracting with Lett for operation of the warming shelter. The county's agreement with the city calls for the warming shelter to open no later than Jan. 3 and remain in operation until March 31. Now county officials are looking for a solution to the conundrum.
Newton Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said Monday that the combination of cold weather, homeless people and lack of a facility is a difficult situation.
“I just want these people to have somewhere to go,” he said. “It’s going to be almost 20 degrees tonight. We’re fighting about a location when we should be fighting about keeping people warm.”
Under the agreement between the city and county, the city is contributing $40,000 to the county for operation of the warming shelter, and the county is adding $50,000. Banes said none of the funding has been transferred to Lett so far.
