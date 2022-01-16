Winter weather.jpg

CONYERS — As a frigid winter weather storm moves through Georgia, Rockdale County has opened a warming shelter for the homeless in Conyers for use through this weekend.

The warming center will be open Sunday, Jan. 16 from 7:30 p.m. – 7 a.m. both evenings at the Rockdale Fire Training Annex at 2150 Iris Drive, Conyers, GA 30094.

Anyone staying in the warming center must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information, call 770-278-7056.

