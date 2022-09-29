...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit
ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., introduced a bill Thursday to calm foreign-based electric vehicle manufacturers’ fears that recent federal legislation would hurt them financially before a Hyundai EV plant near Savannah could start production.
Under a provision tucked into the Inflation Reduction Act Congress passed last month, EV purchasers would not qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 unless the vehicles – including their batteries - are made in North America.
That will be the case in 2025 when Hyundai ramps up production of EVs at a huge plant in Bryan County, a $5.54 billion project expected to create 8,100 jobs.
But in the meantime, Hyundai officials are worried the strict eligibility requirements for the new tax credit will hurt U.S. sales.
Warnock’s bill calls for delaying the made-in-North-America requirement until 2025 for batteries and 2026 for EVs themselves.
“I’m focused squarely on helping Georgia car buyers save money and helping car manufacturers who do business in our state thrive,” Warnock said Thursday.
“The Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act will lower costs for Georgians and provide consumers more options when purchasing an electric vehicle, while also supporting good-paying jobs across our state and bolstering Georgia automakers like Hyundai.”
Warnock’s bill faces long odds in the Senate because of time constraints. Members of Congress are in a rush to get home and hit the campaign trail ahead of the November midterm elections.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
