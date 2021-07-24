Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained By Alta Spells, CNN Jul 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night. KPTV Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night.Police said Saturday they have detained two suspects and are searching for a third. Tthe suspects "may be armed and dangerous," authorities alerted earlier.Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff's Office told a media briefing that the shooting occurred in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon.Waddell said the deputy was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The department later announced in a press release that the deputy had been "killed in the line of duty." Waddell offered few details.The Vancouver Police Department is leading other agencies in the investigation, Waddell said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Investigations Criminal Law Criminal Offenses Fugitives And Manhunts Law And Legal System Law Enforcement North America Northwestern United States Police Deaths And Injuries Policing And Police Forces Shootings The Americas United States Washington (state) Deputy Brent Waddell Suspect Authorities Police State 