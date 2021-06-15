CONYERS — Incumbent Probate Court Judge Gary W. Washington won election to the seat in a special election Tuesday with 59.41% of the vote.

Washington bested two challengers — Justin Kenney with 36.12% and Kathy Harvey with 4.4%.

Washington was appointed probate judge in March to fill the unexpired term of Clarence Cuthpert Jr. after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Cuthpert to the State Court judgeship. Washington previously served as associate judge in the Probate Court under Cuthpert.

Both Kenney and Harvey have previously run for elective office in Rockdale County.

Kenney ran against Magistrate Court Judge Phinia Aten in 2020. Harvey has run twice unsuccessfully for Probate Court judge. She qualified as a write-in candidate in the 2016 Probate Court judge race and ran as a Democrat against Cuthpert in the 2020 primary. Harvey also ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Conyers in 2009.

Vote totals were as follows:

• Washington - 2,701

• Kenney - 1,642

• Harvey - 200

All election results are unofficial and incomplete until certified by the Board of Elections.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.