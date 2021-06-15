CONYERS — Incumbent Probate Court Judge Gary W. Washington won election to the seat in a special election Tuesday with 59.41% of the vote.
Washington bested two challengers — Justin Kenney with 36.12% and Kathy Harvey with 4.4%.
Washington was appointed probate judge in March to fill the unexpired term of Clarence Cuthpert Jr. after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Cuthpert to the State Court judgeship. Washington previously served as associate judge in the Probate Court under Cuthpert.
Both Kenney and Harvey have previously run for elective office in Rockdale County.
Kenney ran against Magistrate Court Judge Phinia Aten in 2020. Harvey has run twice unsuccessfully for Probate Court judge. She qualified as a write-in candidate in the 2016 Probate Court judge race and ran as a Democrat against Cuthpert in the 2020 primary. Harvey also ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Conyers in 2009.
Vote totals were as follows:
• Washington - 2,701
• Kenney - 1,642
• Harvey - 200
All election results are unofficial and incomplete until certified by the Board of Elections.
