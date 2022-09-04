Water pressure restored in Jackson, Mississippi, governor and city officials say

Jim Craig of the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, center; Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right; and Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past basins at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland on August 31.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves and the city government said.

"Today, the tanks are full. Water pressure is solid," Reeves said during a Monday news conference.

Recommended for you

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos