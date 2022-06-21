...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
north to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Waukesha Christmas parade suspect's attorneys change plea, claiming mental health issues played a role in the tragedy
By Amir Vera, Amanda Musa and Jarrod Wardwell, CNN
Darrell Brooks, 40, originally pleaded not guilty to several counts of first-degree intentional homicide after the November 21, 2021, tragedy that left six people dead and more than 60 others injured.
His attorneys have now entered a special plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, requesting an evaluation by a doctor. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow said the court will appoint doctors to evaluate Brooks.
Dorow indicated she will select doctors proposed by the state prosecution and defense teams. She will reserve whether a third doctor is necessary.
Brooks' attorneys -- Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees -- also filed a motion Monday requesting the trial be moved, claiming he would not get a fair trial due to the amount of media attention surrounding the case. Brooks' attorneys also claimed a number of potential jurors were personally impacted by the case and could not be admissible in court.
CNN has reached out to Brooks' attorneys for comment, but has yet to receive a response.
Dorow announced Monday that a change of venue is not required, but did grant Brooks a sequestered jury. In her decision, Dorow emphasized the county of Waukesha is not the city of Waukesha, citing 2021 census data that shows Waukesha County is home to over 400,000 people, while the city of Waukesha has a population of over 71,000.
Brooks' trial is scheduled to begin October 3, according to Waukesha County court records.
