Waukesha Christmas parade suspect's attorneys withdraw insanity plea

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds light and variable..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 2:37 pm
Darrell Brooks, left, speaking with his attorney Friday in a Waukesha County courtroom. Brooks' attorneys withdraw the insanity plea.
Public defenders for the man accused of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Friday requested his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity be withdrawn, court records show.
This comes after attorneys in June changed Darrell Brooks' plea, saying mental health issues played a role in the crash that killed six people and injured more than 60 others last November.
"Court finds the Defendant freely, voluntarily, and intelligently withdraws the NGI (not guilty by reason of insanity) plea," the docket for the case said.
CNN has attempted to reach the Wisconsin State Public Defenders office for comment.
Friday's jury status hearing was adjourned, and a new jury status hearing was scheduled for September 19 at 2 p.m., records show.
Brooks, 40, originally pleaded not guilty to several counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Court documents show Brooks had been released from jail less than two weeks when he allegedly plowed into the parade on November 21.
The suspect drove in a zig-zag pattern toward the parade, according to the police complaint.
"It was like the SUV was trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down," one witness told an officer, according to the complaint.
Four women and a man was killed, along with an 8-year-old boy.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Rockdale and Newton Counties. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.