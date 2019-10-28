COVINGTON — Beats, Bands and Brews — the fifth annual Yellow River Jam was a success despite the weekend's forecast.
Six bands including local star Tedo Stone and one of Atlanta's favorite indie rock groups, Gringo Star, played into the night.
City Pharmacy served drinks while MaddLuLu Cafe and Bradley's BBQ (Street Kitchen) handled the grub.
T-Shirts from the event are still available in Porterdale for $17. Email info@cityofporterdale.com with your size(s).
All proceeds will be dedicated to completing the first phase of the Yellow River White Water Park which will include an overlook and viewing area and access for kayakers below the dam in Porterdale. Further phases will improve the boating experience.