CONYERS — The 40th Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival was cut short Sunday as strong winds and rain moved through the area. The National Weather Service predicted a line of strong thunderstorms would move across Georgia, weakening later in the day.
Weather shortens Cherry Blossom Festival
