CONYERS — On July 3, the cities of Conyers and Porterdale will kick off a patriotic weekend brimming with Independence Day celebrations featuring food, fireworks, music and more. Celebrations in Oxford and Covington will round out the long holiday weekend.
Red White and Boom
Conyers’ Red, White and Boom celebration is set for July 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers.
Bank Street will be closed to through-traffic and parking on Sunday, July 3 in anticipation of the set-up of the festivities. The main stage on Bank Street will feature Atlanta’s Contagious Band and local artists beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks scheduled to participate include Atlanta Pizza, Burger Brothers, Jerk Brothers, South of Philly, Thank Cod Fish and Chips, Hot Mama’s Cooking, Issa Funnel Cake, Kona Ice, the Carnival Food Truck, Rio’s Italian Ice and Atlanta Lemonade. Children’s activities will be in the lower tier of the city’s Main Street parking lot.
A secondary stage at the Olde Town Pavilion (dubbed the Patriotic Pavilion for Red, White and Boom) at Randal S. Mills City Center Park will feature local favorite the Tiger Bragg Band. Olde Town restaurant The Celtic Tavern is hosting a beer garden at the Patriotic Pavilion.
Citizens are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets. Fireworks will begin at dark, or between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Roads in the immediate area of the festivities will close at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Pine Street (between Milstead Avenue and Pine Log Road), Main Street (at Milstead Avenue south to Main Street parking lot), Center Street, Court Street, and Commercial Street will all be closed to through-traffic by Conyers Police.
Parking lots that front Milstead Avenue at the Rockdale County Courthouse will not be available to the public for parking or spectating as it is close to the fireworks launch area and only authorized personnel are permitted in the area. Parking is encouraged throughout Olde Town in church parking lots, city parking lots, etc.
A complimentary shuttle service will run between the hours of 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on July 3 from two parking areas: the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive.
Shuttles will transport those attending the event to a convenient drop-off point in Olde Town Conyers and provide return transport to the lots off Parker Road.
In the event of severe inclement weather on July 3, the public is encouraged to stay tuned to the city and county social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on whether the event will be rescheduled. If postponed on July 3, only the fireworks portion of the Red, White and Boom event will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m.
Porterdale’s Light Up the Sky Celebration
Porterdale welcomes area residents to downtown Sunday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m., to celebrate Independence Day.
Food trucks will be on hand to satisfy hunger and thirst, and a DJ will be set up in front of Porter Memorial Gym on Broad Street beginning at 7 p.m.
Fireworks will be launched from a vantage point behind the city’s Police Department. Spectators are encouraged to bring folding chairs to set up along Broad Street for the patriotic display.
Live at Legion Patriotic Concert
The Arts Association in Newton County is also set to celebrate the patriotic spirit July 3 with a Live at Legion Concert featuring the Newton County Community Band. The concert is set for 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Oxford July 4th Parade
Next up, the city of Oxford will host its annual July 4th Parade, sponsored by the Oxford Lions Club.
The parade will step off from the Oxford Baptist Church parking lot at 305 Emory St. on the morning of July 4. Check in for parade participants begins at 8 a.m., and all entries must be checked in by 9 a.m. in order to be judged.
The parade will take a new route this year, as follows:
Parade begins on Haygood Street behind Oxford Baptist Church, turns left onto W. Bonnell, right onto Queen Ann Street, right onto Stone Street, left onto Haygood Street. The parade will then turn left onto Pierce Street and right onto Asbury Street, then left onto West Watson, and left onto Wesley. The parade will end near Old Church.
Independence in the Park
Covington and Newton County will celebrate the Fourth with Independence in the Park at the Historic Downtown Square.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a musical performance by Seven Sharp Nine, followed by the Emerald Empire Band at 8 p.m.
Food vendors will be set up around the Square, and yard games will be available for all to enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
The evening will be capped by a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
The Square will be closed to traffic at 4 p.m.
4th of July Sunset & Fireworks Hike
For those looking for a way to celebrate July 4th that's "off the beaten path," Panola Mountain State Park offers its 4th of July Sunset & Fireworks Hike.
Attendees are invited to hike Panola Mountain to watch the sunset over downtown Atlanta, then wait as the fireworks from Decatur, and Peachtree City to Stone Mountain etch across the sky.
Participants should bring water, a flashlight and a blanket to sit on. Chairs will not be permitted. The hike to the summit can be strenuous in areas so closed toed shoes with good tread are required. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive 25 minutes prior to 8 p.m., as guests will then have to travel in their vehicle to the hike departure location. Late arrivals will not be able to join once the caravan departs.
The cost is $15 per person. The event is for ages 10 and up. A maximum of 75 participants will be allowed to ensure protection of the summit environment. Those who would like to attend must call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.