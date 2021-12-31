COVINGTON — Collard greens have a long association with the beginning of a new year in the South. While other cultures incorporate fish, sauerkraut, grapes or dumplings into their New Year’s Day good-luck feasts, Southerners are best known to dine on collard greens, black-eyed peas, pork and cornbread to ensure good luck in the coming 12 months.

According to the Encyclopedia of Southern Culture, collards have played an important role in the lives of Southerners for decades, with some claiming that the greens kept many from starving under Sherman’s scorched-earth campaign and during the Great Depression. Today, many Southerners ascribe to the superstition that the green collard leaves represent folding money and the black-eyed peas represent coins.

Not surprisingly, the Southern states grow the most collards, with South Carolina and Georgia vying for top honors.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture reports that collards are one of the most durable greens, both in the field and in the kitchen. Although collards have two seasons — January through June and October through December — tradition dictates that New Year’s collards be cut after the first light frost and before the dew dries.

The greens are then washed (usually more than once) and cooked until tender. For many collard fans, the “potlikker” left over after the greens have been consumed is the best part of all. The Encyclopedia of Southern Culture calls it “a southern version of nectar from the gods ….”

Georgia’s Farm Gate Report lumps collards in with other greens crops (kale, lettuce, mustard, spinach and turnip greens), so it’s difficult to ascertain the value of the collard crop in Georgia. Nonetheless, the top county for all greens in Georgia is Tift, which grows approximately 48% of the state’s entire crop on 1,786 acres. In 2019, the Tift County greens crop was valued at $32.6 million, which might lend credence to the superstition about collards bringing prosperity — at least for some people.

Eating competitor C. Mort Hurst holds the world’s record for eating collards, which he won several years ago at the Annual Collard Festival in Ayden, N.C. Hurst ate 7.25 pounds in 30 minutes — and held it down for five minutes.

Even if your appetite for collard greens doesn’t match Hurst’s, it couldn’t hurt to cook up a mess of greens as 2022 dawns. Considering the last two years we’ve had, we could all certainly use some good luck.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos