...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:47 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:47 AM EST Friday was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this morning and continue falling to 2.5 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 05/05/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Covington resident Pamela Huff picks out several bunches of collards at Ramsey Produce on Usher Street in Covington. Huff said she buys a lot at this time of year. Some she cooks for New Year’s Day good luck, and the rest she freezes for later since collards are her husband’s favorite vegetable.
Shemar Williams, left, helps customer Gerald Melton with a collards purchase at Ramsey Produce. Melton, who lives in Mansfield, said he’s been cooking collards since he was 20. He cooks them with pork neck or backbone. “Everybody says I’ve got the best collard greens they ever ate,” he said.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Collards are part of the New Year's Day good-luck feast tradition in the South.
Customer Oliver Smith looks over the collards offered for sale at Ramsey Produce. These particular collards came from the Farmers Market in Forest Park.
COVINGTON — Collard greens have a long association with the beginning of a new year in the South. While other cultures incorporate fish, sauerkraut, grapes or dumplings into their New Year’s Day good-luck feasts, Southerners are best known to dine on collard greens, black-eyed peas, pork and cornbread to ensure good luck in the coming 12 months.
According to the Encyclopedia of Southern Culture, collards have played an important role in the lives of Southerners for decades, with some claiming that the greens kept many from starving under Sherman’s scorched-earth campaign and during the Great Depression. Today, many Southerners ascribe to the superstition that the green collard leaves represent folding money and the black-eyed peas represent coins.
Not surprisingly, the Southern states grow the most collards, with South Carolina and Georgia vying for top honors.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture reports that collards are one of the most durable greens, both in the field and in the kitchen. Although collards have two seasons — January through June and October through December — tradition dictates that New Year’s collards be cut after the first light frost and before the dew dries.
The greens are then washed (usually more than once) and cooked until tender. For many collard fans, the “potlikker” left over after the greens have been consumed is the best part of all. The Encyclopedia of Southern Culture calls it “a southern version of nectar from the gods ….”
Georgia’s Farm Gate Report lumps collards in with other greens crops (kale, lettuce, mustard, spinach and turnip greens), so it’s difficult to ascertain the value of the collard crop in Georgia. Nonetheless, the top county for all greens in Georgia is Tift, which grows approximately 48% of the state’s entire crop on 1,786 acres. In 2019, the Tift County greens crop was valued at $32.6 million, which might lend credence to the superstition about collards bringing prosperity — at least for some people.
Eating competitor C. Mort Hurst holds the world’s record for eating collards, which he won several years ago at the Annual Collard Festival in Ayden, N.C. Hurst ate 7.25 pounds in 30 minutes — and held it down for five minutes.
Even if your appetite for collard greens doesn’t match Hurst’s, it couldn’t hurt to cook up a mess of greens as 2022 dawns. Considering the last two years we’ve had, we could all certainly use some good luck.
