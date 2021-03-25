COVINGTON — Longtime Newton County resident and businessman Wendell Crowe was named the recipient of the community’s most prestigious award Thursday.
The R.O. Arnold Award, traditionally presented during the Annual Meeting of the Covington Newton County Chamber of Commerce, was given to Crowe during a surprise presentation that was videoed and included as part of a livestreamed virtual Chamber meeting.
In presenting the award, life-long friend and 2019 Arnold Award honoree Denny Dobbs said Crowe exemplifies the type of person that Arnold envisioned as a recipient of the award.
“When Mr. Bob Arnold first started talking about having an award like this for a business person, his conversation was teachers got awards, doctors got awards and athletes got awards, but business people that supported the community and provided jobs didn’t get an award,” said Dobbs. “He wanted to make sure there was an opportunity for business people in Newton County to get recognized for their contributions to the community, and I think the spirit of the original idea behind Mr. Bob Arnold’s award is right here.”
Crowe, owner of Covington Ford, has contributed to and supported many organizations and events in the community, including the Kiwanis Club, recreation sports, the Boy Scouts, Washington Street Community Center, Keep Covington Newton County Beautiful, high school sports, the Fuzz Run, Special Olympics, the Teacher of the Year program, FFA Camp scholarships and more.
“I know there’s a world of folks and a world of organizations that he’s helped that we will never know about because he never wanted the spotlight,” said Dobbs.
Other awards presented during the Chamber’s virtual annual meeting are:
• The Light of the Community Award, presented to Dr. Norris Little, M.D, chief medical officer for Piedmont Newton Hospital. In presenting the award, Chamber President Debbie Harper said Norris has served the community for more than 30 years, but in the past year had become a vital resource for the community.
“Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Little has served as a source of truth, a voice of assurance and a trusted advisor on how best to protect ourselves and the ones we love,” she said.
• The Dick James Small Business of the Year Award, presented to United Bank. Harper said United Bank has been in Newton County for 10 years and is involved with more than 20 local civic organizations and community events.
•. The Spirit of Excellence Award, which recognizes the top Chamber ambassador, was presented to Tammy Bailey of Express Employment Professionals. Harper described Bailey as a “true go-getter.”
“Those who know her know she is not only a cheerleader for her company, she is a cheerleader for the Chamber and for the community,” said Harper.
• The Deal of the Year Award, which is typically presented to one business, went this year to four legacy industries that Harper described as being a foundation for Newton County’s industrial base. The four companies all observed significant milestones in 2020.
Beaver Manufacturing in Mansfield observed its 50th anniversary in 2020. The company was founded in 1971 by the Needham family to produce chemically treated yarns for the hose industry. The company has expanded over the years and today offers more types of industrial fibers than any other single supplier.
Bridgestone Golf marked 30 years in the community and has produced more than 1 billion golf balls in Covington during that time. Bridgestone also saw record sales and profits in 2020.
Fibervisions, which started operations in Covington in 1966 as carpet-manufacturer Hercules, completed a $45 million expansion in 2020.
General Mills observed its 30th anniversary in Newton County in 2020 and completed a $50 million expansion of its Cinnamon Toast Crunch manufacturing line. The Covington facility is one of the most diverse in the General Mills network, producing several varieties of cereals and snack products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.