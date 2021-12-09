COVINGTON — Wendell McNeal, a Republican small businessman and community leader who lives in Morgan County and has long-standing ties to Newton County, announced he will run for State House in District 114, a position being vacated by current Rep. Dave Belton, who is not seeking re-election.
District 114 is comprised of all of Morgan and parts of Newton and Jasper counties. The district, previously numbered 112, was redrawn during redistricting to include part of Jasper County and another precinct in Newton County.
“In Georgia, we are at a crossroads and need bold leadership at the State Capitol to protect our children, safeguard our liberties and values, secure our elections, and block Biden’s big government overreach," said McNeal in his campaign announcement. "We need brave conservatives who understand the battle and will do whatever it takes to win the war.
"That’s why I’m running for State House. It is time for a fresh perspective from a conservative businessman that is willing to win the future for our conservative values – against all odds."
McNeal said he is no stranger to adversity.
"After a tragic car accident early in life in which I sustained a severe head injury leaving me unconscious for five days, requiring multiple surgeries and my wearing a helmet for protection to school, I overcame adversity and achieved success through a lot of tenacity and hard work," McNeal said. "That tenacity and hard work made me rock-solid – unwilling to bend under pressure – and it has served me well in business. I am ready to bring the same to the State House.
"Whether it’s protecting human life, cutting taxes, banning CRT, backing law enforcement, cracking down on the left’s election fraud schemes, or stopping cancel culture dead in its tracks, I am ready to fight and win against all odds. As your representative, I will not owe anyone anything – except the people of this district. I will fully devote my passion, time and energy into being a voice for you and win the future. I ask for your prayers and support and look forward to earning your votes,” concluded McNeal.
Two years after surviving the accident in which he was seriously injured, McNeal lost his dad in a tragic train traffic accident. McNeal said he was told by teachers and friends that he would not amount to much. Rather than being discouraged, he said this drove him to work hard to achieve success.
McNeal graduated high school from Georgia Military College and attended Georgia Southwestern and South Georgia Technical School. After completing his education, he went from repairing radios to purchasing his first piece of real estate, which soon led to his business career.
McNeal is owner of the McNeal Group, a real estate investment company that manages over 45 properties across the region. Prior to that, he built a rent-to-own business with several locations, including a store in Covington, that he later sold.
An active community leader, McNeal has worked to give back to the communities across the district. Wendell serves as a reserve deputy for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Georgia and the Georgia Youth Challenge Academy Foundation, which supports the Georgia National Guard Youth Challenge Program. He is active in the local community and supports dozens of charities and events.
A committed conservative, McNeal has served as vice chair of the Morgan County Republican Party. As a delegate, he nominated President Trump at the National Republican Convention in 2020 and served as a greeter at President Trump’s White House Christmas Party in 2020.
