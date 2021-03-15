MANSFIELD - The West Bear Creek bridge on County Road 213 will close Monday, March 20, so that the state Department of Transportation can replace the bridge.
The bridge, located 2.5 miles west of Mansfield, will be closed for 120 days while Williams Contracting constructs a replacement. County Road 213 will be closed near Dobbs Road, requiring an off-site detour.
This $1.27 million contract is made possible by the Georgia Department of Transportation's Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP), which is designed to help local governments reduce the number of posted and closed bridges throughout the state.
The LIBP was introduced in 2014. These projects must meet low impact criteria such as no geometry or grade changes, low environmental impacts and all detours must be off-site and approved by local entities. LIBP bridges are completed with expedited delivery using prefabricated bridge components.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.