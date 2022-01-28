...VERY COLD AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY MORNING...
A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to
north and central Georgia tonight and Saturday. With temperatures
falling to 15 to 30 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 30
mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across
north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia.
Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and low 40s and winds
will diminish by Saturday afternoon.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to
frostbite or hypothermia.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005,
006, 007, 008, 009, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 019, 020,
021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035,
036, 037, 038, 039, 041, 042, 043, 044, 045, 046, 047, 048,
049, 050, 051, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060,
061, 062, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075,
076, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 098, 102, 103, 104, 105,
106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 113.
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
What is a bomb cyclone? Here's what you need to know
Its authors, MIT meteorologists Fred Sanders and John Gyakum, built upon work by Swedish meteorology researcher Tor Bergeron, who had initially defined "rapidly deepening" storms as those that met the 24 millibars-in-24 hours criterion.
But Bergeron was way up in Scandinavia, where storms strengthen much quicker because of the latitude (remember the Coriolis effect?).
Sanders and Gyakum adjusted the ground rules to vary based on latitude. They added the term "bomb" because of the explosive power that these storms derive from rapid pressure drops (though Gyakum reportedly doesn't use that word anymore because of its reference to weaponry).
How do you adjust the rules?
Since you read down this far, I feel obligated to give you the actual equation -- and if you love it, perhaps you should consider pursuing a career in meteorology!
To calculate the pressure drop needed for a bomb cyclone, you take the sine of the latitude where the low pressure is located and divide it by the sine of 60 degrees (and you thought you would never use trigonometry).
Why 60 degrees? That's the latitude where Bergeron was when he developed the initial scale.
Once you do the calculation, multiply that result by 24, and that is the number of millibars the storm's pressure must drop to officially qualify it as a bomb cyclone at the given latitude.
