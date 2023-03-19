327206914_691499262705400_7993072518466453171_n.jpg

The Newton County 2022-2023 4-H District Project Achievement (Public Speaking) program concluded this month, with students in fourth through 12th grades choosing a project area of interest, researching the topic, and preparing and delivering a presentation. Through the Georgia 4-H Project Achievement process young people develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping, and other skills.

On Feb. 11, Newton County 4-H hosted the district-wide public speaking competition for youth in fourth through sixth grades with 233 competitors from 10 counties. For this competition, participants prepare a five-minute presentation on a chosen topic and presented it to a panel of judges in a room full of adult supporters and peers. Twenty-three outstanding young people represented Newton County 4-H, and 78% of these competitors placed in the top three in their category. Presentation topics ranged from arctic wolves to the history of chocolate to hydrothermal vents.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos