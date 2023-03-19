...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
The Newton County 2022-2023 4-H District Project Achievement (Public Speaking) program concluded this month, with students in fourth through 12th grades choosing a project area of interest, researching the topic, and preparing and delivering a presentation. Through the Georgia 4-H Project Achievement process young people develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping, and other skills.
On Feb. 11, Newton County 4-H hosted the district-wide public speaking competition for youth in fourth through sixth grades with 233 competitors from 10 counties. For this competition, participants prepare a five-minute presentation on a chosen topic and presented it to a panel of judges in a room full of adult supporters and peers. Twenty-three outstanding young people represented Newton County 4-H, and 78% of these competitors placed in the top three in their category. Presentation topics ranged from arctic wolves to the history of chocolate to hydrothermal vents.
On March 3rd-5th, 405 youths across the Northwest District traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center to compete in the Junior/Senior District Project Achievement Competition. Newton County was represented by four 4-H’ers who had prepared for months. Seventh- through 12th-grade students prepared a 10-minute speech, participated in food labs, or performed for a panel of judges and their peers. Additionally, they work year-round to prepare a portfolio. This resume-like document highlights their project work, activities in the 4-H program, community service, and leadership for the previous calendar year. This competition is very rigorous, and whether or not a 4-H’er walks away with a medal, they will surely learn something new.
At Rock Eagle, 11th-grade Newton County 4-H’er Maggie Dibble presented in the Workforce Preparation and Career Development category with a presentation on “Becoming a Screenwriter.” She is one of 57 young people from Northwest District that will be advancing to the state-level competition this summer. She will spend a week in Atlanta competing to become a Master 4-H’er, the highest honor a Georgia 4-H’er can achieve.
For more information about Newton County 4-H, including participating in next year’s competition, upcoming summer activities and camps, contact the Newton County 4-H office at 770-784-2010 or visit us on the second floor of the Newton County Administrative Building, 1113 Usher St., Suite 202, Covington, GA 30014.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
