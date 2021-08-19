CONYERS — Will the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approve the proposed 18.016 millage rate for property taxes, which would generate 7.94% more tax revenue, or change to the rollback rate of 16.69 mills? No one know for sure after Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams sent out a statement Thursday night stating she will not support the tax increase, and Commissioner Sherri Washington said earlier that she is still on the fence.
The proposed rate of 18.016 mills is the same as last year’s rate. But due to property assessments that increased many homes’ value this year, the 18.016 rate would generate 7.94% more tax revenue for the county than it did last year.
The county could adopt a rollback millage rate which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as raised last year. The rollback rate for 2021 would be 16.69 mills. But by keeping the rate the same as last year’s rather than taking the rollback rate, the county is considered seeking an increase of 1.326 mills.
Rockdale County is one of two governments funded by property taxes, along with the Rockdale County School System. Of the money collected, the school system receives 82% and the county receives 18%. The Rockdale County Board of Education has already approved taking their rollback rate this year, which means the only increase would come from the county, which uses the revenue to fund its budget.
A total of 13 residents came out to speak at the first two public hearings on the proposed 2021 millage rate for Rockdale County. None of them spoke in favor of the 18.016 mills rate, with many of them stating that the increased tax revenue is more than residents still recovering from the pandemic can afford. Some also noted that the county is receiving $8.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government and urged the commissioner to use those funds to help residents rather than raising their taxes.
At the second public hearing held Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the J.P. Carr Community Center, Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington assured residents that she has not made up her mind on the millage rate.
“When we set the budget, it’s not just the Board of Commissioners, it’s everything — the clerks, the courts, the sheriff, the fire department, everything that we do — so we have to take all of those additional things into consideration when we are making those decisions,” Washington said. “Quite frankly, I’ve been in meeting with finance already, looking to see what our best tactic may be. I want you to know that whatever decision we make, each one of us have put a whole lot of thought and prayer into what it takes to move this county forward.”
Thursday night, Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams released a statement saying that she had heard the citizens’ comments and “taking several things into consideration I have decided that I will not support the tax increase for the following reasons:
1. Property values have risen at an unusually high rate this year, and some seniors and hardworking families do not have the benefit of increased salaries to adjust for that amount of inflation.
2. In spite of the pandemic, we have exceeded our expectations in revenue for both the HOST and the SPLOST sales tax.
3. We have received two allocations, and expect a third in May 2022, of unexpected federal funding that can be used for tax relief for our citizens.
4. Even with the rollback rate, we will collect $1.3M dollars in revenue over our current 2021 approved budget amount.
5. We are still in the middle of a pandemic with households and citizens, even some who are fully vaccinated, dealing with poor health and the effects of Covid-19
“I understand that this may delay some of the projects the county has planned. But I remain committed to prioritizing A) economic development and B) public safety, especially regarding our mental health population that is involved with the criminal justice system,” Williams said.
“The people have brought clear, articulate reasoning and advocacy to my attention. I hear you, and I respect your input. I do not make the decision individually, but you can count on me to move that the board vote to take the rollback rate.”
The final public hearing on the millage rate will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers. Following the hearing, the Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting in the Assembly Hall to set the county millage rate.
