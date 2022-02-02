When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologists Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities. Pictured are Chicago salt trucks. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains, the Midwest and into New England.Follow live updates | Track the snow | Sign up for weather email alertsHere's how it's expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east through Friday: DallasWinter storm warning: 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT ThursdayIce: Up to three-tenths of an inchSnow: 1 to 3 inchesPeak: Midnight through noon CT ThursdaySt. LouisWinter storm warning: Now until noon CT ThursdaySnow: 8 to 11 inchesSleet: 1.5 inchesPeak: During the day Wednesday and all of Thursday morningChicagoWinter storm warning: Now until 6 p.m. CT WednesdaySnow: 4 to 8 inches (heavier in south and east metro areas)Peak: Now through mid-afternoon WednesdayMemphisIce storm warning: Midnight CT Thursday to midnight CT FridayIce: Around half an inchPeak: Thursday morning through afternoonLouisville, KentuckyIce storm warning: 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET FridayIce: Up to half an inch Snow: Around 1 inchSleet: Around 1 inchPeak: Freezing rain during daylight hours ThursdayCincinnatiWinter storm warning: Midnight ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET FridayIce: Up to a half inchSnow: 1 to 3 inchesSleet: 1 to 3 inchesPeak: Freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoonSouth Bend, IndianaWinter storm warning: Now until 7 p.m. ET ThursdaySnow: 12 to 16 inches (locally up to 18 inches)Peak: All day Wednesday into Thursday morningIndianapolisWinter storm warning: Now until 1 a.m. ET FridayIce: Initial glazeSnow: 6 to 10 inchesPeak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon ThursdayDetroitWinter storm warning: Now until 10 p.m. ET ThursdaySnow: 10 to 14 inchesPeak: Now through early afternoon ThursdayThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +46 ON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 million This six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Morganton, Ga. is listed on Zillow for $5,790,000. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Blizzards And Ice Storms Seasons Of The Year Severe Weather Weather Winter (season) Sleet Storm Warning Snow Meteorology Storm Email Winter More News +2 Business featured Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN By Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, CNN BusinessUpdated 1 min ago 0 News NASA's Artemis 1 final prelaunch test delayed until March By Ashley Strickland, CNN 57 min ago 0 News featured One Man's Opinion: Mental help is on the way By Bill Crane Political Analyst bill.csicrane@gmail.com 1 hr ago 0 News When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller, CNN MeteorologistsUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN One male hair loss treatment works better than others, study finds ‘The Young and the Restless’: First Look at Robert Newman as Ashland Locke (PHOTO) ‘The Boys’ Animated Series ‘Diabolical’ Unveils All-Star Voice Cast (VIDEO) NASA's Artemis 1 final prelaunch test delayed until March Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesConyers Police identify body found on Post Office propertySalem teacher charged in altercation with studentRockdale County Sex Offender ListRockdale County Jail BlotterCinelease Studios to expand Covington operationsDan Lawrence Danny HillTwo finalists named for Newton County interim managerRockdale welcomes first baby of 2022Faulty air conditioning cited in K9 Tom-Tom's deathNewton County opens drive-through testing site Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.